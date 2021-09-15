KINGSPORT – One of the region’s most popular festivals, Racks by the Tracks, returns to the Kingsport Farmers Market Sept. 25 to celebrate its 13th year.
The original Tri-Cities’ tasting event will feature more than 100 unique craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias in addition to barbeque vendors, the SPF 10K and 5K Race Walk, featuring the Boss Hog Challenge, and plenty of great music.
Returning for its 8th year is the SPF 10K and 5K Race/Walk presented by Powell Valley National Bank. Along with the fun environment, one of the appealing draws of the SPF race is that its course is considered the fastest course in the region due to how consistently flat it is, a release says. For runners seeking a challenging & unique test of stamina, they can sign-up for the Boss Hog Challenge, in which they run in both the 10K & 5K races and receive a limited-edition Boss Hog Challenger t-shirt for participating.
For those looking to enjoy great food, the BBQ Competition will give attendees an opportunity to taste the best barbecue from restaurants and teams from across the region. Each attendee can cast their vote for People’s Choice awards. No ticket is required to access this section of the festival. Non-barbecue food vendors will also be on-site.
Headlining the Honda Kingsport Concert Series is World Turning Band, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Since 2013, World Turning Band has been entertaining audiences with Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits, along with b-sides, early tracks and solo efforts from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, the release says. Two additional bands, to be announced, will kick-off the Honda Kingsport Concert Series at 1 and 3:30 p.m. before the headliner takes the stage at 6 p.m.
Racks by the Tracks tickets can be purchased online at www.racksbythetracks.com and at all Food City locations.
Racks by the Tracks prides itself on giving back each year and to date has contributed over $100,000 to local non-profits. According to the release, proceeds have benefited the following organizations throughout the years: Second Harvest Food Bank, Sullivan County Humane Society, Boys & Girls Club, Girls Inc. of Kingsport, Kingsport Chamber, Downtown Kingsport Association, PEAK Young Professionals, Relay for Life, Skin Cancer Foundation, Kingsport Ballet, Rotary Clubs of Kingsport and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Racks by the Tracks is sponsored by AccuForce, Action Rentals, Athens Distributing, Barberitos of Kingsport, Bristol Broadcasting, Cherokee Distributing, Express AV, Fleet Feet, Food City, Frank Merendino, DDS, Honda Kingsport, Jim Cline Farmers Insurance, Kingsport Macado’s, Lipman Distributing, Misty Mountain Water, Powell Valley National Bank, Visit Kingsport and WCYB/WEMT/CW4.