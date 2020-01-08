Crowds gathered at the corner of Depot and Main streets to countdown for the traditional ball drop marking the beginning of 2020 as part of the Town of Greeneville’s Midnight on Main celebration last week.
A highlight was the impromptu creation of a conga line by a couple dozen people during the street dance as the magical hour approached in Midnight on Main. DJ Robbie Rigney of Now Event Group played a succession of tunes that kept the crowds moving to the beat as they waited for the ball drop.
Sarah Smith was one of the numerous people who had "2020" added to their face or wrists at the Kids Zone of Midnight on Main. The face painting table was one of the most popular for the Kids Zone, hosted by volunteers from First Christian Church.
Josh Miller performs an acoustic set at Catalyst Coffee Company as part of New Year’s activities there as part of Midnight on Main. Chris Karslon also performed at the coffee house as well as locals sharing their talents during a karaoke period. The coffee house was crowded all evening with music lovers and those getting a warm beverage to stave off the evening’s cold temperatures.
Games and crafts were part of the Family New Year’s Eve part at the Capitol Theatre. The auditorium offered some more active fun as children made up games as they played with festive holiday balloons and danced with glow sticks.
New Year’s Eve revelers enjoy good conversation and refreshments in the lobby of the General Morgan Inn as midnight approached. Evening activities at the hotel included a live performance by Ivy Road and a dance party led by DJ Robbie Britton on the terrace.
While fireworks concluded Midnight on Main, that event was a conclusion of a different sort. It was the final event of 2019 to recognize the 150th anniversary of President Andrew Johnson’s return home from Washington, D.C.
A stacking game with wooden blocks attracted several children at the Kids Zone, held in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church and manned by volunteers from First Christian Church.
The instructional dance hit, "The Cupid Shuffle," brought out a crowd onto Main Street to follow the steps of the song.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Andrew Johnson re-enactor Joe Aldridge place written new year’s resolutions into the ball before it was dropped at midnight.
Sarah Smith has “2020” painted on her face by Trenda Berney, one of the First Christian Church volunteers who stayed busy all evening at the Kids Zone.
Greeneville Light & Power System built the lighted ball that drops at the beginning of the New Year as part of the Midnight on Main celebration.
Fireworks concluded the Midnight on Main celebration.
Fireworks filled the sky over downtown to an appreciative crowd who welcomed the new year as part of Midnight on Main.
The fireworks that had many bursts of color at once was popular with the youngsters watching the fireworks at Midnight on Main.
Rising winds brought some additional chill to those watching the Midnight on Main fireworks display but it did not curb the enthusiasm of those watching the pyrotechnics.
Bright colors were part of the Midnight on Main Street festivities from the glow sticks from the Capitol Theatre family event to the confetti party favors to the fireworks, above.