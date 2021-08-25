Welcome to the latest edition of the “Ranger’s Roundtable”!
I’m sure you are aware of the unbelievably catastrophic wildfire situation in the western United States. I just returned from a 14-day assignment in Montana and will likely return any day now. I have been doing this for almost 30 years and I can honestly say this last assignment was the most difficult and stressful assignment I had experienced in quite some time. Simply because of the complexity of the incident — multiple local, state, private, and federal agencies involved and the unprecedented fire behavior.
In this edition, I want to give you some insight to how local US Forest Service employees are helping with the fight against these fires. In fact, unbeknownst to most people we train all year long to respond to these types of incidents and many others. Wildland fire and other incident personnel, including those from Cherokee National Forest and other state and federal agencies, are quickly able to adapt to changing conditions, for which their training prepares them.
The agency is committed to respond to every wildfire with the safety of the public and our firefighters as our highest priority. Unfortunately, as the western fires continue with no relief in sight, firefighters and incident management teams are working 16 hours a day, 14 days straight and then being release to their home units. Many fire personnel are getting three days off and then being reassigned to a new incident. In turn, western firefighters and other Forest Service incident personnel from across the country help us here in the South. For example, emergency personnel have supported disasters caused by floods, hurricanes, and wildfires.
When called upon, our forest service employees suit up to help their fellow Americans in other parts of the country.
Most people only think of the firefighters on the lines battling the blazes, but there is a tremendous amount of logistical support behind the scenes that are necessary as well. Not only do we send firefighters to support incidents, but employees from across all disciplines may be needed — from contracting specialists to dispatchers, from GIS experts to archaeologists. Many non-fire employees have specialized incident management training. This means it’s not just our fire program that is impacted when we mobilize emergency resources — it’s all our programs, such as recreation, natural resources, volunteer services, administration and more.
Many of our local employees and partners have been or currently are on fire assignment out west, focused on protecting life and property, while mindful of and mitigating the risk for all in harm’s way. Our goal is to minimize the impact of fires during the year.
While many of our Cherokee National Forest staff are serving on the front lines in the west, those who remain on their home units do their best to keep our local public recreation areas open, provide services and other public needs, and fulfill our obligations to visitors, partners, and stakeholders.
As part of its purpose, USDA Forest Service works with other agencies to address wildfires across the United States. Depending on the time of year, our firefighters and other incident personnel are always ready to answer the call wherever it may take them.