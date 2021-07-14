Welcome to the Ranger’s Roundtable!
First, let me introduce myself. My name is Leslie Morgan. I am the district ranger for the Unaka Ranger District on the Cherokee National Forest. My office is located in Greeneville at 4900 Asheville Hwy.
I am originally from Townsend, Tenn. I have spent my entire 28-year career dedicated to public service working in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area with the National Park Service.
Then transferring to the US Forest Service, where I worked at Land Between the Lake National Recreation Area, Tellico Ranger District on the Cherokee National Forest, National Forests in Mississippi-Delta Ranger District, and lastly here in Greeneville. I have thoroughly enjoyed each and every duty station!
My hope with this column is that we can open some dialogue, highlight projects, and educate our visitors and local public about YOUR federal lands in a way that will allow you to enjoy them to the fullest! So keep your eye out in the Greeneville Sun for future columns of the Ranger’s Roundtable!
In the meantime, should you have questions, our office is currently open only on Thursdays to the public. However, you may call during business hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday, for information.
The phone number is 423-638-4109. In addition, you may visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/ cherokee.
We do expect to be opening the office to more normal business hours relatively soon. The recreation areas and campgrounds including Horse Creek, Old Forge, Rock Creek, and Paint Creek are all open and ready for business!