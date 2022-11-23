Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will light up the stage Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. as the timeless classic comes to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The beloved animated television special will be brought to life with the help of favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. The story focuses on the loveable reindeer born with a glowing red nose, who runs away because he feels like a misfit. In the end, though, it is Rudolph’s unique shiny red nose that saves Christmas.
The unforgettable musical runs about 90 minutes long with a 20-minute intermission, according to Talia Gloster, the actress who plays Rudolph.
“We’ve done two shows so far,” Gloster said in a recent telephone interview from her home near Los Angeles. “Both were just wonderful. It was a really lovely experience to get the show in front of audiences after our rehearsals.”
She said she especially enjoyed interacting with enthusiastic children in the audience. “Theater rules don’t often apply to children” Gloster said, laughing. “They are very reactive and call out to the cast. It’s so sweet.”
But the TV treasure also appeals to adults, she noted. “I heard from so many adults who were in tears after the show from the nostalgia it brings,” she said. “They said it reminds them of an important time in their childhood.”
Seeing the story presented live on stage adds another level of magic, Gloster said. “The characters are absolutely charming and each so specific and so uniquely themselves that it’s hard not to fall in love with them all,” she said.
The story of Rudolph teaches an important lesson about how it’s OK to be different, Gloster said. “On the surface, the story is about a reindeer born with a red nose and his experience of being different,” she said. “It’s really quite deep. As an adult reliving the story, it took me by surprise at how great a reminder this is for all of us. You know, don’t change what makes you different, because that’s also what makes you special.”
The show is about half musical and half spoken, she said. “I get to sing some of the best songs, including ‘We’re a Couple of Misfits.’ ”
Gloster also gets to soar across the stage as Rudolph takes to the sky. “It’s funny because, while I’m doing it, I’m not really thinking of the height involved – and it’s pretty high up,” she said. “The flying is just so signature to the story and so interwoven, so I just feel like I’m doing my thing. The audience definitely reacts to it.”
Gloster said the production includes about 20 cast members plus crew members, all of whom are about to travel across the country together on a bus for the next six weeks to performances.
“I started with this team in late October,” Gloster said. “It has been a quick process. We had about 10 days of rehearsals, then did two shows in Los Angeles.”
The “Rudolph” movie was a great resource in capturing the beloved reindeer’s character, she said. “It helped me get keyed into the voice of Rudolph that people know and love so well.”
“The movie is so beloved for so many reasons,” Gloster said. “Audiences can expect 90 minutes of nostalgia and good feelings combined with the magic of live theater.”
But now that it’s time to hit the road, Gloster said she’s not sure what to expect on the tour bus. “It seems like you have to get into a routine and figure out what works as far as entertaining yourself and resting.”
Gloster said that performing in “Rudolph” is a dream come true. “I’ve always liked telling stories and being on stage,” she said. “Becoming an actor is a process that includes building connections in the theater community. It’s been a slow burn for me as I figure out how things work.”
She remembers first performing plays at home with her younger sister. Her unrelenting love for acting led her to the School of Theatre, Film & Television at the University of California in Los Angeles, where she graduated a few years ago with a degree in musical theater and minors in linguistics and anthropology.
Gloster received acclaim for her roles as Sheila Franklin in “Hair,” Chava in “Fiddler on the Roof” and Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” among other performances.
She said she likely will move to New York City one day to pursue acting on Broadway. “But for now, I want to see what LA has to offer me.”
For more information on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: the Musical,” contact NPAC at 423-638-1679 or go to their website at www.npacgreeneville.com.