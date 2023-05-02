This month’s column is late. I told you two months ago that March had National Procrastination Week. I decided to celebrate now.
May is the month we celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday and Memorial Day on the last Monday.
But there’s a lot more to celebrate in May, according to the National Day Calendar website, which lists more than 1,500 commemorations throughout the year.
“Reasons To Celebrate” is a monthly column designed to be both lighthearted and informational about the numerous ways to celebrate each day of life. Many of the commemorations are related to foods, some are related to awareness of important causes, while others recognize professionals, and several are comical and meant to spread joy.
We haven’t missed too much by me being late. May 1 was May Day. You can still dance around a May Pole and exchange flowers as gifts if you want to. May 1 also was Global Love Day, School Principals’ Day, Melanoma Monday, and a day to celebrate chocolate parfaits and Mother Goose. May 2 was National Foster Care Day and National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Today is World Press Freedom Day, National Bike To School Day, National Paranormal Day, National Two Different Colored Shoes Day, and National Garden Meditation Day. May 3 also celebrates skilled trades, textiles, the raspberry popover, chocolate custard and lumpy rugs.
National Lumpy Rug Day provides a day to start spring cleaning but also pokes fun at those who sweep unwanted facts under the rug.
May the 4th be with you as Star Wars Day is celebrated. May 4 also is the National Day of Prayer, National Self-Employed Day, World Password Day, Bird Day, National Weather Observers Day, and National Orange Juice Day.
May 5 is Cinco De Mayo, and Greeneville has plenty of Mexican restaurants where you can celebrate. May 5 also is School Lunch Hero Day to honor school cafeteria workers, National Space Day and National Astronaut Day, National Hoagie Day and National Cartoonists Day.
May 6 is National Nurses Day, National Play Outside Day, International No Diet Day, National Fitness Day, Join Hands Day for bridging the generation gap, and a day to celebrate Crepe Suzette, beverages, and scrapbooking.
May 7 is National Tourism Day, National Lemonade Day, National Roast Leg Of Lamb Day, and National Infertility Survival Day.
May 8 is World Ovarian Cancer Day, World Red Cross Day, National Student Nurse Day, National Women’s Checkup Day, National Have A Coke Day, and National Coconut Cream Pie Day.
May 9 is National Alphabet Magnet Day, so spell something fun on your refrigerator. May 9 also is National Sleepover Day, National Butterscotch Brownie Day, National Moscato Day, and National Lost Sock Memorial Day.
May 10 is World Lupus Day, National Clean Up Your Room Day, and a national day for third shift workers, school nurses, and receptionists.
May 11 is National Eat What You Want Day, National Foam Rolling Day, and National Twilight Zone Day.
May 12 is International Nurses Day, National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, National Nutty Fudge Day, National Odometer Day, National Limerick Day, and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day.
May 13 is a national day for dog moms, croutons, archery, trains, miniature golf, babysitters, fruit cocktail, apple pie and frog jumping. May 13 also is Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day.
In addition to Mother’s Day, May 14 is National Dance Like A Chicken Day, National Decency Day, National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day, International Day Of Families, National Nylon Stocking Day, and Peace Officers Memorial Day.
May 16 is National Check Your Wipers Day, International Day Of Living In Peace, National Barbecue Day, National Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day, Honor Our LGBT Elders Day, National Piercing Day, National Biographer’s Day, National Sea Monkey Day, and National Love A Tree Day.
May 17 is World Hypertension Day, National Graduation Tassel Day, Emergency Medical Services For Children Day, National Walnut Day, National Cherry Cobbler Day, and National Pack Rat Day.
Why in the world are National Cheese Souffle Day and National No Dirty Dishes Day both celebrated on May 18? This day also is International Museum Day and National Visit Your Relatives Day.
May 19 is NASCAR Day, National Pizza Party Day, National Bike To Work Day, National Devil’s Food Cake Day, National May Ray Day for soaking up the sun, and National Endangered Species Day.
May 20 is National Streaming Day, International Red Sneakers Day for food allergy awareness, World Bee Day, National Rescue Dog Day, National Pick Strawberries Day, National Learn To Swim Day, and Armed Forces Day.
May 21 is World Day For Cultural Diversity, National Take Your Parents To The Playground Day
National Strawberries And Cream Day, and National Waitstaff Day.
May 22 is International Being You Day, National Craft Distillery Day, National Solitaire Day, World Goth Day, National Vanilla Pudding Day, and National Buy A Musical Instrument Day.
May 23 is National Taffy Day and National Lucky Penny Day.
May 24 is World Schizophrenia Day, Brother’s Day, Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, National Escargot Day and National Scavenger Hunt Day.
May 25 is National Tap Dance Day, International Plastic Free Day, World Thyroid Day, Geek Pride Day, Towel Day, National Wine Day, and National Missing Children’s Day.
May 26 is National Paper Airplane Day, National Road Trip Day, and National Blueberry Cheesecake Day.
May 27 is National Grape Popsicle Day and National Cellophane Tape Day.
Beef lovers take note. May 28 National Hamburger Day and National Brisket Day.
May 29 is Memorial Day and National Paperclip Day.
May 30 is World Multiple Sclerosis Day, National Creativity Day, National Mint Julep Day, and National Water A Flower Day.
The last day of the month is World Parrot Day, National Smile Day, National Flip Flop Day, National Senior Health & Fitness Day, National Macaroon Day, National Speak In Complete Sentences Day, and National Save Your Hearing Day.
May also includes many special weeks for celebration.
The first week in May is Teacher Appreciation Week, National Eastern Box Turtle Week, Women In Construction Week, National Pet Week, Screen-Free Week, Small Business Week, National Hospital Week, and National Wildflower Week.
May 6-12 is Nurses Week. The second week celebrates American Craft Beer and is National Etiquette Week.
The Week of May 15 is both National Public Works Week and National Police Week.
The third week is National EMS Week.
The month of May has been designated for awareness of ALS, skin cancer, wildfires, cystic fibrosis, celiac disease, strokes, brain tumors, mental health, motorcycle safety, melanoma, Lyme disease, and blood pressure.
May is Better Speech And Language Month, National Historic Preservation Month, National Foster Care Month, Correct Your Posture Month, National Dental Care Month, National Military Appreciation Month, National Water Safety Month, National Get Caught Reading Month, Older Americans Month, and Date Your Mate Month.
The month also celebrates miniature gardens, drums, asparagus, chamber music, the Mediterranean diet, strawberries, salsa, salad, photography, hamburgers, eggs, bikes, barbecue, and American cheese.
For a full list of May commemorations, a background of each listing, and hashtags that can be used to celebrate on social media, visit www.nationaldaycalendar.com.