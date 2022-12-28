As we prepare to ring in 2023, Accent is sharing a new monthly column called “Reasons To Celebrate.”
This column will share the daily, weeklong and monthlong celebrations for each month of the year as listed among more than 1,500 national days on the comprehensive website www.nationaldaycalendar.com .
“Reasons To Celebrate” is designed to be both lighthearted and informational about the numerous ways to celebrate each day. Many of the commemorations are related to foods, some are related to awareness of important causes, while others recognize professionals, and several are comical and meant to spread joy.
For example, January is National Blood Donor Month, Jan. 8-14 is National Pizza Week, and Jan. 21 is National Hugging Day.
Perhaps the biggest celebrations in January are New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9, Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday, and one that is often big on social media – National Spouses Day on Jan. 26.
In addition to Blood Donor Month, here are some of the monthlong reasons to celebrate January: National Bath Safety Month, National Hobby Month, National Hot Tea Month, National Mentoring Month, National Oatmeal Month, National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, National Soup Month, and National Sunday Supper Month.
In addition to National Pizza Week, here are some of the weeklong reasons to celebrate. Jan 1-7 is New Year’s Resolutions Week; Jan. 8-14 is National Mocktail Week, Universal Letter Writing Week, and Home Office Safety and Security Week; Jan. 15-21 is World Kiwanis Week and Hunt for Happiness Week. Jan. 17-21 is No Name Calling Week, but shouldn’t that be every week? Jan. 22-28 is National Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetics Week and Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week, a good week to review credit reports.
• Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day, National Hangover Day, Polar Bear Plunge Day, and World Day of Peace.
•Jan. 2 is National Buffet Day, National Cream Puff Day, National Personal Trainer Awareness Day, National Science Fiction Day, and World Introvert Day.
•Jan. 3 is National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day and National Drinking Straw Day.
•Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day and National Trivia Day.
•Jan. 5 is National Bird Day, National Keto Day, National Screenwriters Day, and National Whipped Cream Day.
•Jan. 6 is National Bean Day, National Cuddle Up Day, National Shortbread Day, and National Technology day.
• Jan. 7 is National Bobblehead Day; National Tempura Day, a Japanese dish; and National Play Outside Day, which is the first Saturday of every month.
• Jan. 8 is National Bubble Bath Day, National English Toffee Day, National Winter Skin Relief Day, World Typing Day, and National Sunday Supper Day (second Sunday in January).
• Jan. 9 is National Apricot Day, National Static Electricity Day, National Clean Off Your Desk Day (second Monday in January), and International Choreographers Day.
• Jan. 10 is National Bittersweet Chocolate Day, National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, National Houseplant Appreciation Day, National Oysters Rockefeller Day, and National Save the Eagles Day.
• Jan. 11 is National Milk Day, and National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day.
• Jan. 12 is National Curried Chicken Day, National Kiss a Ginger Day, National Pharmacist Day, and National Marzipan Day, a confection used to make a variety of sweets.
• Jan. 13 is Korean American Day, National Peach Melba Day, National Rubber Ducky Day, National Sticker Day, and National Blame Someone Else Day (first Friday the 13th of the year).
• Jan. 14 is National Dress Up Your Pet Day, National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day and Ratification Day, which commemorates the act that officially ended the American Revolution --the ratification of the Treaty of Paris on Jan. 14, 1784, by the Confederation Congress.
• Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day, National Hat Day, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day, and Museum Selfie Day.
• Jan. 16 is National Fig Newton Day, National Religious Freedom Day, and International Hot and Spicy Food Day.
• Jan. 17 is National Bootlegger’s Day, National Hot Buttered Rum Day, International Mentoring Day, and National Classy Day, a new designation in honor of the late actress Betty White.
• Jan. 18 is National Peking Duck Day, National Thesaurus Day, and National Winnie the Pooh Day.
• Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day and Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of each quarter).
• Jan. 20 is National Buttercrunch Day, National Cheese Lover’s Day, and National Disc Jockey Day.
• In addition to National Hugging Day, Jan. 21 is National Granola Bar Day and Squirrel Appreciation Day.
• Jan. 22 is Celebration of Life Day, a time for adults to celebrate the children and grandchildren in their lives; National Blonde Brownie Day, and National Polka Dot Day.
• Jan. 23 is National Handwriting Day and National Pie Day.
• Jan. 24 is Beer Can Appreciation Day, National Compliment Day, National Peanut Butter Day, International Day of Education and Global Belly Laugh Day.
• Jan. 25 is National Irish Coffee Day and National Opposite Day, a fun day to say or do the opposite of what you mean.
• In addition to National Spouses Day, Jan. 26 is National Green Juice Day, and National Peanut Brittle Day.
• Jan. 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day and International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.
• Jan. 28 is Data Privacy Day, National Blueberry Pancake Day, National Have Fun At Work Day, National Kazoo Day, Global Community Engagement Day, and National Seed Swap Day (last Saturday in January).
• Jan. 29 is National Corn Chip Day and National Puzzle Day.
• Jan. 30 is National Croissant Day and National Bubble Wrap Day (last Monday of January).
• Jan. 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day and National Backward Day, a fun day to do things like wearing your shirt backwards.
For a full list of January commemorations, a background of each listing, and hashtags that can be used to celebrate on social media, visit www.nationaldaycalendar.com .