Last year, as Christmas approached, Cameron Judd, columnist for The Greeneville Sun, talked with people throughout the community, asking about favorite traditions and strongest memories of holidays past.
Greene County’s Accent published those responses, along with vintage photos from Christmas a half-century ago, and received a tremendous response.
A couple weeks ago, we took a look back at some 50-year-old Greeneville Christmas parade photos, so this week, I posed the Christmas memories question to Sun staffers.
I asked, “When you think about all your life’s Christmases, what’s the Christmas memory you seem to go back to most often? What is your quintessential Christmas?”
I’ll go first.
WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME
Christmas is many things to me — focusing on the meaning of the holiday itself; realizing another year has passed; “resetting” in a sense for the coming year ahead; and trying to be a better, more patient, more giving person.
But mostly, Christmas means quality time with family.
Virtually all of my Christmas memories center around time spent with family — everyone finding time to slow down and stop working so hard for a moment. I come from a long line of “busy bodies,” and there are few days a year that we all knock it off and take it easy. Christmas may actually be the only one.
I take joy in watching my mother and father work on their picture-perfect decorating as the season approaches. Decorating a tree with my mother is time well spent as she recalls the history behind special ornaments — where they were made or how they were passed down.
I fondly, and with a bit of sadness, remember splitting Christmas Day between my late grandparents’ homes — maternal grandparents’ for an amazing lunch, paternal grandmother’s for an amazing dinner — and being spoiled absolutely rotten at both, with both gifts, meals and with love.
I always take a great deal of pride in making Christmas portraits of my dogs, which I have shared with you today — because every front page needs amazing photos, and I am the editor of this paper, so I can. (Editor’s note: You’re welcome.)
All of my Christmas Eves have been spent at parties at my aunt’s house. I have attended every year of my life, without fail. As a kid, they were times to see extended family members I didn’t see very often. As I’ve grown older, the guest list has changed a bit, but the casual atmosphere — finger foods, cider, Christmas music and evening filled with games — persists. Without the pressure of a formal, full meal and excitement of a pending gift exchange, it has a different “energy” to it that evokes a special feeling in me, even though I lose every hand of every card game dealt.
But with memories so wonderful as these, I guess I can say that I win either way.
TOGETHER WITH FAMILY
As was the case for me, memories of time spent with family were among Sun staffers’ fondest Christmas recollections.
“When I think about the essence of Christmas, a December when I was in high school comes to mind. There was not a specific event that sticks in mind, but I remember feeling a special joy the season that year as I spent time with family and friends.
“The visual impression that comes to mind is helping my mother in the kitchen on Christmas Eve, finishing candy and other treats in anticipation of a family gathering later that evening. The holiday decorations just highlighted the warmth and welcoming atmosphere that room has always had in my parents’ home.
“The reason why that year comes to mind as a favorite Christmas memory, I think, is that it was probably the year that I came to a better understanding of what Christmas is all about and what is important. As a youngster, Christmas meant presents and laying in bed on Christmas Eve, trying to stay awake to hear Santa and the reindeer land on the roof. Since we didn’t have a fireplace, I wondered how he could leave presents. My older brother told me my parents let him in the front door.
“A little bit of maturity had seeped into my teenage brain that year, and I was realizing that what made Christmas special was those times spent with my parents, my brother and his family, my grandmothers and all my aunts, uncles and cousins. God has blessed me to be a part of a great family, and I was learning to appreciate them.
“And I am sure that year, as I had done for each year I can remember during my childhood, I made my parents watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which remains my favorite holiday special. “Linus and Lucy” still makes me smile when I hear it. Charlie Brown’s love for that little tree still touches my heart.
“And apologies to all the Sunday school teachers I had over the years, but the first Bible verses I could repeat by heart were what Linus recited from Luke 2, when Charlie Brown asked if anyone could tell him what Christmas was all about.” — Eugenia Estes, Sun staff writer.
“The best Christmas I ever had was the first one with my son, although he wasn’t yet my son. Visiting a church in a neighboring city one Sunday in the fall, we happened upon an item in the bulletin inviting people to host children from group homes in Eastern Europe over their holiday break from school.
“Looking online at the children’s photos, they were all precious, but one little smiling face spoke to us more than any other. Edik, then 10, stayed in our home that holiday season.
“I don’t remember the weather that Christmas. I don’t remember the meal. I don’t remember the gifts ‘Santa’ left under the tree for Edik. I do remember his excitement as he opened them and the happiness I felt watching him. That experience was, and is, the greatest gift I could ever imagine receiving.” — Scott Jenkins, Sun editor.
“Representing many of my childhood Christmas memories, not just one, I think of sitting in front of a coal burning fire at my grandparents’ house, cracking pecans and walnuts and throwing the shells in the fire with my cousins while all the aunts cackled like mad hens in the den and all the family men smoked and chewed on the front porch, bellies full.
“A live fir tree stands proudly in the corner across from the fire, covered in ancient glass balls, popcorn strings and bright silver tinsel, planted on top of dozens of brown paper bags filled with fruits and nuts, neatly sealed with a different name written in pencil on each.” — Paul Mauney, Sun general manager.
HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS
The man in the red coat is ubiquitous this time of year, so it makes sense that Jolly Saint Nick would make an appearance in favorite Christmas memories.
“My favorite Christmas memory is of Santa Claus coming to visit me at my home. My parents asked a family friend, Clark Harrison, one of Santa’s helpers during the Christmas season, to make a visit.” — Kelly Pickering, Sun newsroom and online assistant.
“One of the happy memories of Christmas for me is a very early one, when I was preschool age and our family lived in an apartment in my hometown of Cookeville, Tenn. During that period, one Christmas I outsmarted Santa Claus, or thought I did.
“On each of the very few Christmases I’d lived through by that point, Santa had faithfully filled my Christmas stocking. It came to me in a burst of inspiration that I might do even better if I hung up a second stocking. The old white-bearded boy would be obliged to fill that one too … right?
“So on Christmas Eve night, with my regular Christmas stocking hanging out in the living room, I hung a regular sock, probably one of my father’s, in my bedroom — not as large as my real Christmas stocking, but large enough to count. And sure enough, when I woke up Christmas morning, that sock had some goodies in it, and my regular Christmas stocking in the living room did as well.
“Gotcha, Santa! You fell for it!
“It was maybe a couple of years later before I realized that what had happened was that the things that would have gone into my main, real Christmas stocking had simply been divided between the two stockings and placed in a way to maximize the bulk of them. Kind of a let-down, but fun while the illusion of pulling a fast one on Santa lasted.” — Cameron Judd, Sun columnist.
SOMETHING DIFFERENTFor some of our staff members, years when Christmas wasn’t celebrated in the standard way make the strongest impression.
“When I was in fourth grade, our mobile home burnt to the ground. We didn’t have much at that time. I can remember us sitting on the couch — my brother and three sisters, who were younger than me — all waiting to get our one Christmas gift.
“That was a memorable moment for me, because we didn’t think we were going to get anything at all. I don’t know how my parents did it, but we each got one gift from Santa Claus.” — Dale Long, Sun printing and circulation director.
“I always love Christmastime – it’s the most wonderful time of the year! I have spent a few Christmases in Wales, and while I missed my family here in Tennessee those years, I really enjoyed experiencing British Christmas traditions with my family and friends on the other side of the pond.
“Many things were familiar, like having a big meal with family, wearing festive Christmas sweaters and singing a lot of the same Christmas carols and songs. Many cities here have Christmas markets too, but the ones there were much bigger in my experience.
“One of the things that struck me as a cultural difference was that people there visit the pub for Christmas. In general, visiting a pub has a very different connotation than visiting an American bar: They tend to be quite family oriented and are often treated as more of a restaurant or just a place to socialize. Especially at the holidays, it’s common to see entire families there including very young and very old people.
“Last year was particularly fun because my mom was able to visit in December, just before Christmas. We had a wonderful time shopping and visiting the markets and pubs together, and we got to see a Christmas concert by a traditional Welsh male choir. All in all, it was a great Christmas!” — Cicely Babb, Sun staff writer.
A TIME OF GRATITUDE, GOODWILL, REFLECTION
It’s fitting that a holiday with so many and varied traditions would evoke a variety of thoughts and emotions, which Sun Online Director Brian Cutshall summed up well with his recollections:
“Christmas is that wonderful time of year when many set aside time to reflect upon their many blessings. We are all blessed. We just don’t always see that. I hope all reading these words will look inward, past difficult times of the past or present and see the blessings. I pray they embrace warm thoughts, reflect on their abilities and accomplishments, uplift their loved ones and friends with good thoughts and kind actions, reflect upon their homes and country, and feel genuine joy for the days ahead.
“If I could build the perfect Christmas, I would take elements of many Christmases of the past and combine them, kind of using the Charles Dickens model of Christmas Past, Present and Future, but pulling in happy things into one single time and location. People of my present could meet all of those wonderful people of the past who may no longer be with us.
“I would be eight years old at my family’s home at Beale Air Force Base in California in 1970, waiting to receive my Areobee three-speed bicycle with a green banana seat from my dad. The house would be warm from the kitchen oven, where mom would be baking pans of white “lazy bread” and cornbread to prepare her homemade stuffing, circa 1980s.
“My first cat Elvis (a tailless Manx cat who actually didn’t come along for another 31 years) would be climbing our six-foot artificial Christmas tree, stealing the many ornaments crocheted by my sister Debbie in the early 2000s and then “burying” them in the sofa and other locations throughout the house. (Debbie still makes cool ornaments.)
“Outside, the neighborhood would appear very quiet, all neighbors bundled in, making Christmas memories with their families and loved ones, looking out the window every now to see a chubby kid circling Robin Court on a very cool bicycle before heading back into his house for more turkey and dressing.
“Somewhere in the world a special someone I may meet in the 2020s would be looking to the sky, reflecting upon the wonderfulness of the world.
“All our pasts, presents and futures hold many blessings, despite some tough times, sometimes lots of tough times. This holiday season, I hope everybody will look mainly at the good things and strive to be the best people they can for themselves, their families, friends, country and even complete strangers they don’t even know yet.
“A smile goes a long way. May everyone smile a lot, uplift their hearts and see the blessings throughout the Christmas season and into the New Year.
“I would like to thank Sarah Gregory for asking me to make this Christmas contribution, which I do as I wipe tears from my eyes, feeling tremendous joy in my heart for all of my many blessings.”