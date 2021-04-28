South Greene High School’s Red Carpet Rebels will present their spring production on May 10 at 6:30 in the South Greene High School cafeteria. “Last Laugh” is an original work by Christy Hoeke and the Spring 2021 theatre class. The premise of “Last Laugh” revolves around high school students who are tired of being treated differently and decide to blow off a little steam by pranking the principal. Games, diversions, and loud noises will keep the staff — and the audience — on their toes!
Last Laugh features students Aaron Colyer, Zander Cummings, Kaydence Heubner, Kaylee Jennings, Alessia Mueller, Jasmine Ninness, Caleb Smith, and Luis Turner.
The show is open to the public. Tickets cost $1 per person. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be temperature checks and the audience will be required to wear masks, a release says.