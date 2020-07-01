Red, White And Blue Sunset Seen Over Mosheim Jul 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A patriotic-looking sky over her home in Mosheim caught the eye of local photographer Kim Gregory. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN/KIM GREGORY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Sees Largest Daily COVID-19 Increase David Lee Arrington (Died: June 24, 2020) Richard Cox (Died: June 23, 2020) State: Third Local Person Dies From Coronavirus Two More Active Cases Of Coronavirus Reported Locally Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.