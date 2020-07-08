I accidentally stumbled upon Shannon Murphy’s film “Babyteeth” when I was browsing new movie releases on Amazon. I hadn’t really heard anything about the film before, but the name and plot synopsis were enough to convince me to give it a try.
Thank goodness for Amazon’s recommendation, because “Babyteeth” is without a doubt the most beautiful, sad and moving film I’ve seen all year. I imagine it will fly very much under the radar due to it skipping wide-release in theaters, but everyone should definitely check this movie out now that it’s available for rental.
“Babyteeth” follows terminally ill teen Milla as she falls in love with a small-time drug dealer named Moses, much to her parents’ horror and chagrin. Milla wants to live her life to the fullest while she still can, but her parents struggle to give her that freedom due to Milla’s fragile situation. “Babyteeth” is a story about love, death, family and adolescence, and it completely took me by surprise.
I was drawn into this film from the very first scene, and I remained engrossed for the entirety of the movie. The characters of this film – Milla, Moses and Milla’s parents Anna and Henry, to name a few – are so incredibly well-written and complex. They’re what made this movie so compelling for me, and without the actors’ gripping performances, “Babyteeth” surely wouldn’t have been as good.
Eliza Scanlen, who you may recognize from HBO’s miniseries “Sharp Objects” or Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film “Little Women,” gives a career-best performance as Milla. I’ve personally been aware of Scanlen’s work for a couple of years now thanks to “Sharp Objects,” but I hope “Babyteeth” can expand her following and boost her career so that others will become aware of her talent, too. She deserves it.
Toby Wallace was perfectly cast as Moses, and his chemistry with Scanlen is undeniable. The relationship between Milla and Moses is both incredibly sweet and heart-wrenchingly sad. Moses knows Milla is sick and getting worse by the day, yet he can’t seem to stay away from her. Milla knows Moses has his fair share of problems, but she also sees the good in him – something even Moses’ family doesn’t recognize.
Essie Davis of “The Babadook” fame and Ben Mendelsohn from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are in complete control of their craft as Milla’s parents. These veteran actors have proven time and time again their talent knows no bounds, and “Babyteeth” is no exception. Davis and Mendelsohn are able to convey both humor and pain in every scene, and it’s truly hard to watch the two of them cope with Milla’s decline.
Rita Kalnejais, who wrote the film’s script, also demands mentioning for her astounding work bringing these complicated characters to life. Kalnejais actually wrote “Babyteeth” as a play back in 2012, which premiered in Australia. I’m immeasurably glad she decided to turn this story into a movie so that it could be shared on a more widespread scale.
Murphy, the director, was able to take Kalnejais’ words and create something truly masterful and unforgettable. Murphy’s directional choices breathe radiant life into Kalnejais’ story and elevate the plot to new heights with beautiful colors and aesthetics, quite literally shining a light on adolescence. Seriously – this film is often striking to look at.
“Babyteeth” will take you on an emotional journey. You will feel warm and happy at times, and other times you will feel devastated. I won’t say this is a ‘feel-good’ movie, because I think that description would be a little misleading. However, “Babyteeth” is inspiring. It inspired me to want to live every day as if it were my last and find beauty in the little things, and I think we could all use some of that perspective.
“Babyteeth” is available to rent on Amazon Prime.