Like a lot of people right now, I find myself spending a majority of my time on Netflix looking for new movies to distract myself from everything going on outside. It seems like I have more time than ever to find new movies and TV shows to watch, so when I saw “Horse Girl” pop up in my Netflix Recommended, I thought, “Why not?”
Normally, I may not have paid much attention to this film, simply because I wouldn’t have had time to watch it. However, now that I’ve singlehandedly binged most of what Netflix has to offer and am slowly running out of options, I thought I’d give “Horse Girl” a try.
Thankfully, this film turned out to be a really interesting and entertaining ride. I definitely don’t think it’s for everyone, but if you don’t mind a few unanswered questions and are willing to come up with your own interpretation of events, I highly recommend it.
“Horse Girl” follows the journey of shy and awkward Sarah, who prefers horses and supernatural crime shows to actual people. As Sarah begins discovering new and troubling things about her past and family history, the knowledge begins to take its toll, and we are left to wonder how much of what Sarah believes and is experiencing is real.
This is a strange movie, to be sure, and it’s kind of hard to describe to people who haven’t seen it. One thing I know for sure, though, is that Alison Brie’s performance as Sarah is truly committed, and the movie would certainly not have worked without her.
Brie is a very underrated actress in my opinion, and her performance as the possibly-delusional Sarah cemented her in my mind as a star. Brie had to do so many weird sequences in this movie, and I can imagine some of it took a bit of a toll on her as well. Brie co-wrote this film with Jeff Baena, so clearly this story was one she very much wanted to tell, and I have to commend her for that.
Baena directed the film as well as co-wrote it, and he did a great job of highlighting the insanity of the plot and, possibly, Sarah herself. Without giving too much away, this movie is at times very sleek and stylish like any good sci-fi thriller. Other times, however, it feels very gritty and realistic. There are many twists and turns you won’t be expecting.
While I did enjoy this film, I will say that it can be confusing at times. Nothing is ever fully explained or answered for certain, and that most definitely will bother some people. It’s unclear whether Sarah’s experiences are real, or if she’s dealing with intense mental illness. The ending, especially, could be interpreted several different ways, and it’s really up to you to decide what’s actually happening.
There are also multiple sequences in the movie that can only be described as odd. I personally found these scenes unique and innovative, but others might find them a little too strange to enjoy, which is totally understandable and okay, too.
Overall, “Horse Girl” is a toss-up. You’ll either love it or hate it depending on what kinds of movies you typically watch and the amount of time you’re willing to put into thinking about it. If you’re looking for a fun, straightforward movie to watch during quarantine, I’d suggest something else. If you don’t mind the confusion and questions, though, I think there’s a lot to appreciate and unpack with this film.
“Horse Girl” is currently streaming on Netflix.