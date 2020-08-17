“Host” is a horror movie I desperately wanted to see once I learned the film’s behind-the-scenes details.
This movie was shot entirely during quarantine with actors shooting separately from their own homes. Rob Savage, the director, had actors control their own cameras and do their own practical effects during scare scenes. Savage directed the actors remotely, instructing them how to light their scenes and deliver the best possible performances given the unconventional circumstances of filming.
The movie’s plot follows six friends as they meet over Zoom to hold a séance during lockdown. As one might imagine, the séance does not go as planned, and the friends realize they’ve opened a door to something quite sinister and possibly demonic.
As far as found footage style films go, I found “Host” to be one of the better ones. I really respect Savage for trying something so inventive during this crazy time period, although he’s not the first person to film a movie during quarantine, and he probably won’t be the last.
I do think a lot of this movie’s charm comes from the fact that it was filmed during lockdown. If “Host” came out, say, three years ago, I’m not sure we would be talking about it to the same degree. It is fairly similar to the “Unfriended” movies, so if you’ve seen those, you’ve probably got a pretty good idea where this film is headed.
That being said, I thoroughly enjoyed “Host,” and I’m beyond impressed with what Savage was able to accomplish with such limited resources. His ingenuity cannot be emphasized enough. The scares are actually quite unsettling and frightening. The acting is great. The practical effects and stunts look much better than most regular horror movie special effects, which pleasantly surprised me.
Also, on a personal note, being a student who uses Zoom frequently for work and school purposes, I appreciated the utilization of such a contemporary and relevant platform to tell this story.
The entire movie is presented as though you’re watching a Zoom meeting unfold on a laptop screen – which is how Savage shot the film for the most part. I actually watched this movie on my laptop, and it was pretty surreal.
As I said before, “Host” doesn’t necessarily offer up any new ideas, but I didn’t have a problem with that considering how well-executed the movie is.
I previously compared “Host” to the “Unfriended” films, but in all honesty, this movie is vastly superior. “Host” is better acted, better developed, scarier and more creative. I actually liked Savage’s characters, which is no easy feat considering this movie clocks in around 55 minutes. It’s not quite feature-length, but it’s also a bit too long to be dubbed a short film.
Whatever label you want to stick on this movie, I don’t think anyone can argue it’s not scary, and that makes “Host” successful in my eyes.
Even if found footage style isn’t your thing, I think you can still enjoy “Host” for its social relevance and the director’s resourcefulness. It certainly is going to make me look at my Zoom meetings differently.
“Host” is available to stream on Shudder with a 7-day free trial or monthly subscription.