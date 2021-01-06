The other day, I was thinking about how, this time last year, we were right in the middle of what was a very impressive Academy Awards season lineup. The most recent Academy Awards – which was earlier this year in February, if you can believe it – featured some of my favorite films in recent memory (particularly “Parasite,” “Little Women” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”).
This left me feeling a little sad, because, typically, the months of November and December are filled with great films. Fall and winter are prime time for movies hoping to earn an Oscar nomination. However, this year, due to COVID-19, most films either moved to streaming services or pushed their release dates back indefinitely. Even if you don’t consider yourself a film buff, I’d wager you still enjoy the experience of going to a movie theater and seeing films with your friends on the big screen. It’s such a unique experience that is, in my opinion, unmatched, and I miss it.
When I recently watched “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Netflix, it completely took me back to this time when seeing movies in a movie theater wasn’t a health risk. This film made me recall that feeling I get every year watching the Oscars’ Best Picture nominees, and it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” follows iconic blues singer Ma Rainey and her band as they prepare for a recording session in Chicago in 1927, and it explores themes of artistic control as well as systematic and often violent racism. It is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson, who also wrote the play “Fences,” which became a movie in 2016 starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington. If you’ve seen “Fences,” then you already know to expect hard-hitting performances and fast-paced dialogue from this movie. I can assure you it delivers in every possible way, and then some.
Viola Davis, who plays Ma Rainey, gives a stellar performance, but I can honestly say I’d expect nothing less from her at this point. Davis has proven time and time again that she’s one of the best actors working in Hollywood today. She is a truly formidable force who always manages to elevate every movie she’s in.
However, since we all know Davis is incredible, I’m going to dive into praising the late Chadwick Boseman (star of Marvel’s “Black Panther”) for his commanding and absolutely devasting performance as Levee, Ma’s ambitious trumpet player. I already knew Boseman was a great actor, but I think it’s safe to say his performance in this film is the best of his entire career. The world truly lost a bright soul and immeasurably talented human being when Boseman passed away last August after battling colon cancer.
The dialogue in this movie was another huge highlight for me. Before I even knew this film was based on a play, I could tell as much. The pacing of the movie flows so effortlessly, and the quick dialogue makes for an intense and captivating watch. There are two monologues in particular that absolutely blew me away – both delivered by Boseman’s character. Many times throughout the film, I felt like I was watching a taped performance of the play, rather than a feature film, and this is largely due to the honest acting performances from the entire cast paired with the incredibly strong writing by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is a must-see as we enter into this new year, and I have no doubt we’ll be seeing the film pop up many times during the 2021 Academy Awards.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is now streaming on Netflix.