I’m a huge fan of the 1979 film “Apocalypse Now” and William Golding’s novel “Lord of the Flies.” Naturally, when I heard about Alejandro Landes’ 2019 film “Monos,” which was said to combine elements of both, I got excited.
“Monos” follows a group of teenage guerillas on an isolated mountaintop in Columbia as they watch over a war prisoner and a conscripted cow. These kids aren’t your average teenagers, however. Whereas teens today might go to the mall with their friends or watch a movie together, the teens in “Monos” enjoy participating in weird cult-like rituals, running rampant through the dense jungles to chase down escaped prisoners and beating up their fellow comrades. Normal friend stuff, right?
Director Alejandro Landes clearly wanted to make a statement with this film: the political situation in Columbia is volatile. Landes has spoken about how his personal experiences informed the making of “Monos,” saying in an interview with The Guardian, “I’ve seen that violence happen from the left and I’ve seen it happen from the right. My grandfather’s favorite place in the world, his farm that he worked all his life to buy, became the headquarters for the most gruesome right-wing paramilitary group, the AUC, and I’ve had part of my family kidnapped by guerrillas.”
“Monos” is a troubling film, especially since children are the ones committing violent acts. There are a couple of adult characters in the movie, one being the war prisoner, but “Monos” isn’t about them. It’s about the kids and their collective soldier mentality.
The cinematography and direction of “Monos” is absolutely stunning. The majority of the film looks beautiful. Cinematographer Jasper Wolf did an amazing job making every long shot feel vast and magnificent. I’m sure shooting on-location in Columbia helped, but it still takes a lot of talent to take a natural landscape or setting and turn it into something visually cinematic. Wolf and Landes clearly have that talent.
While I definitely think “Monos” is an important film with incredible cinematography, I did have a couple of qualms.
I have to admit that, occasionally, I noticed the somewhat slow pacing and found myself looking at the clock. It’s not an unbearably slow film by any means, and it’s never particularly boring, but there were definitely a few scenes and sequences that could have benefitted from faster pacing.
The film takes its time establishing tension, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Some films use that to their advantage, and it really pays off. Horror movies like “Hereditary” and “The Witch” come to mind.
With “Monos,” however, I’m not sure there is ever really a pay-off at all. The film just sort of ends.
Again, I understand that the director wanted to do an allegory, but you can do an allegory and make a statement without sacrificing urgency in your film. In fact, the best films combine both — you make a statement by creating intensity and urgency about that subject matter.
“Monos” is by no means a boring or bad film; those are just a few small critiques I had. Overall, I think “Monos” is very good – if you don’t mind the slow-burn. You’ll have to decide for yourself if the superb cinematography balances out the average pacing.
“Monos” is currently available to stream on Hulu and to rent on Amazon Prime.