The newest film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel “Rebecca” hit Netflix two weeks ago, and as a massive fan of the original 1940s film, I couldn’t wait to see it.
Admittedly, for the first 20 minutes or so, I found myself inevitably comparing Netflix’s version to the original, but as soon as I let myself move on from that, I actually enjoyed the new film immensely.
“Rebecca” is a mysterious tale following a young woman who marries a widower, only to discover his estate holds many echoes of his previous wife, Rebecca. The new bride has to come to terms with the fact that her husband may be harboring secrets about his past.
Netflix’s version of the film stars Lily James and Armie Hammer in the two lead roles of Mrs. de Winter and Maxim de Winter, and although I was a bit apprehensive of that casting at first (again, because I was comparing the film to the 1940s version), I was pleasantly surprised at how well both actors were able to embody the characters.
Netflix’s “Rebecca” is a very stylish film, much like its predecessor. The costuming and set design of the movie are gorgeous, and these aspects really sweep you away into the characters’ world. I definitely think one of the film’s strongpoints is its elegance.
The director, Ben Wheatley, did a great job of making every scene feel opulent. He also excelled in making this film feel different from the 1940s version. It’s not a shot-by-shot remake, which is one thing I was initially worried about. Thankfully, Wheatley went in his own direction with the movie, paying homage to the original film rather than copying it.
James and Hammer, as I previously mentioned, are well-suited for their roles, but the real star of Netflix’s “Rebecca” is Kristin Scott Thomas, who plays the antagonistic head housekeeper of Maxim’s estate, Mrs. Danvers.
I can’t imagine Danvers is an easy role to play because of the character’s extreme depth, but Thomas did an excellent job. Without a doubt, she stole every single scene she was in. As you’re watching the film, you find yourself questioning Danvers’ motives and wondering what she might be hiding, and that’s all thanks to Thomas’ nuanced performance.
I’ve read some reviews that have been fairly critical of Wheatley’s “Rebecca,” but I think a lot of that is due to people comparing the film to its predecessor, which I deliberately tried not to do. I don’t believe people should be comparing the two at all, really, because that takes away from Wheatley’s vision for the story, and it would be hard to enjoy the film that way.
As a die-hard fan of the 1940s film, I can say truthfully that I found this film to be very entertaining and enchanting. I think it’s an exceptionally solid remake, and I’d love to see more of Daphne du Maurier’s stories adapted for the screen.
Netflix’s “Rebecca” is a different kind of love story. It’s much more psychological and dark, and if you give this film a chance, I think you’ll find yourself getting pulled into the madness and ghostly atmosphere of Manderley Estate, much like the movie’s heroine, Mrs. de Winter.
“Rebecca” is now streaming on Netflix.
Allison Chudina is a junior journalism major and English minor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When she is not writing for Accent, she enjoys watching movies, reading books, and playing with her two cats.