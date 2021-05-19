If you watched the 2021 Academy Awards, you’ll know that “Nomadland,” directed by Chloé Zhao, took home the prize for Best Picture. It was up against some pretty stiff competition (and you really should check out all of the nominees), but I feel confident saying it was a well-deserved win.
“Nomadland” follows a woman in her 60s, Fern, as she embarks on a journey across the American West after losing her job in 2011 in the wake of the Great Recession. Fern is a modern-day nomad, and she lives in her van as she travels from place to place, meeting other nomads who share her lifestyle.
This is a very rare film in that it takes its time telling a story and enjoys the space in which it exists. I’m not saying the pacing is slow, but you shouldn’t go into the film thinking it’s some kind of riveting drama, either. “Nomadland” often feels more like a documentary than a feature film, but this only adds to its charm and emotional impact as you follow Fern’s journey and learn more about her life before she became a nomad.
Aside from Frances McDormand, who plays Fern, most of the movie’s “characters” are played by nonprofessional actors who are essentially just playing themselves. For example, the character of Linda May is played by Linda May, who, much like her character, is a grandmother living out of her vehicle who dreams of building an Earthship in which to finally settle down. Charlene Swankie plays the character of Swankie, who is a nomad in real life (although, thankfully, she doesn’t have cancer like her character in the film).
Zhao directed this film in such a beautiful and intimate way, and every shot is stunning. I’d love to watch the movie again just to admire all the breathtaking landscapes and scenery. But, beyond showcasing the beauty of nature, Zhao also showcases the beauty of humanity. There are many scenes in the film where characters simply talk about their lives and share personal stories. These are some of the most emotional scenes in the movie because you get the sense that these “stories” are actually real – and many of them are.
For instance, Swankie’s character in the film has terminal cancer, but in real life, Swankie’s ex-husband passed away from brain cancer. Even if some of the anecdotes in the movie are fictional, many of them are still based in reality, and this really adds a lot to the film.
You will come away from this movie feeling inspired and wanting to live life to the fullest. I also gained an insurmountable amount of respect for modern-day nomads as a result of this film, and I learned a lot. Zhao manages to connect with audiences emotionally as well as inform them with this movie.
It’s also worth mentioning that McDormand took home the Oscar for Best Actress at the recent Academy Awards, and Zhao took home the Oscar for Best Directing. It’s no wonder that they secured these awards given how genuinely impactful this film is. I truly hope more people will see it now that it’s getting widespread acclaim, because it’s a very unique movie, and these kinds of films don’t come around every day.
There’s a sensitivity and beauty to “Nomadland” that sets it apart from the other Best Picture nominees this year, and I’m sure that’s why it won. If you want to experience something truly special, I recommend checking out this film as soon as possible.
“Nomadland” is available for rental, streaming on Hulu and showing in certain theaters.