I hadn’t heard much about Max Barbakow’s film “Palm Springs” until recently when it flashed across my recommended page on Hulu. I researched it a little because the poster looked fun and reminded me of summer, and I saw that it was getting very positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
It’s been a while since I’ve watched a pure, straightforward comedy, so I was excited to give “Palm Springs” a go. After all, I think we could all use a few laughs right now.
I’m happy to report this movie delighted me and made me smile from beginning to end. I had no idea what I was in for before hitting play, and I can honestly say I’m glad I knew nothing about the movie’s plot other than Hulu’s very brief tagline. I would actually recommend going into “Palm Springs” relatively blind if you can, but since this is a movie review, I’ll give you a small preview.
Basically, Andy Samberg’s character Nyles and Cristin Milioti’s character Sarah are guests at a wedding who are forced to repeat the same day over and over again. (Think “Groundhog Day” if it were science fiction.)
While this may not sound like a super original idea – “Groundhog Day,” the “Happy Death Day” movies and Netflix’s original series “Russian Doll” have all played with similar concepts – the performances given by Samberg, Milioti and the rest of the cast set this version apart. Andy Siara’s hilarious screenplay helps, too.
“Palm Springs” doesn’t wait long to jump into the action, and I think this is one of the reasons why the movie works so well. Clocking in at exactly 90 minutes, this movie flies by, even though you may wish it went on a little longer if only to see what happens next to the characters.
“Palm Springs” is not just a clever comedy, though. It’s also a surprisingly sweet romance. Milioti – who you may know from the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” or Netflix’s “Black Mirror” – is perfectly cast as the headstrong, slightly self-destructive big sister of the bride.
Samberg, who I think is often overlooked in comedy for being a serious actor, is also perfectly cast. Samberg’s chemistry with Milioti is what makes the movie so entertaining, and you can’t help but root for the unlikely couple as they try to figure out the mysterious time loop they find themselves in.
This movie made me laugh, and it also made the romance film lover in me very happy. “Palm Springs” surprised me with how heartfelt it actually turned out to be as the story progressed and more was revealed about Samberg and Milioti’s characters.
While this film may not win any major awards or go down as the greatest romantic comedy of all time, I think it’s definitely a movie everyone can enjoy and appreciate, especially if you’re needing a pick-me-up. Lighthearted movies like this come around all the time, but it’s somewhat rare for one to combine humor and laughs with quality filmmaking and acting.
“Palm Springs” is the kind of comedy I’ll probably revisit in the future, both because I enjoy the story and because I’ll remember the way it made me feel. I guess I wouldn’t mind getting stuck in a time loop with this story.
“Palm Springs” is currently available to stream on Hulu.