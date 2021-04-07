It is sadly rare today to find a film written and directed by a woman that does well at the box office. There are films made by women every single year, but the general public will most likely only hear about one or two of them. Many films made by women fly completely under the public’s radar. The last movie I can think of that was both made by women and a box office success is Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and possibly Cathy Yan’s “Birds of Prey.”
“Promising Young Woman,” written and directed by Emerald Fennell, was actually supposed to come out last year, but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I couldn’t wait to see the film last year after I saw the trailer, and I was thrilled to finally see it last week. I’d heard the movie has multiple twists and turns, and almost everyone who has seen it will tell you it’s incredibly powerful. After seeing it myself, I can’t help but agree.
The film follows a young woman, Cassie, as she seeks justice for a traumatic event from her past. The movie tackles difficult subjects such as sexual assault and rape culture as a whole, while making important statements about consent. The film is being billed as a “dark comedy,” but it’s really more of a drama with occasional comedic moments thrown in. All in all, this movie is a jarring response to a culture that chooses to ignore or question women who courageously reveal their trauma.
The reason I loved this movie is because it handles these sensitive topics with absolute care, while also never failing to make an impact. I personally believe sexual assault should never be explicitly shown in movies or television unless it is absolutely imperative to the story because it can be incredibly triggering. “Promising Young Woman” is a great example of a film about sexual assault that never feels the need to show the rape. Fennell packs an incredibly hard punch with her film, but she also handles the subject with sensitivity and respect.
Carey Mulligan, who plays Cassie, is phenomenal in this movie, and I’m so glad she received an Oscar nomination for the role. I’ve been a fan of Mulligan’s since she played Daisy Buchanan in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby,” and I’ve followed her career ever since.
She is an incredibly under-rated actor, and she was the perfect choice to play Cassie in Fennell’s film. She brings a comedic edge to the role while also maintaining a dark undertone that feels like the kind of performance you’d see in a horror film. It’s an amazing balance between light and dark that not many actors could successfully pull off. You root for Cassie throughout the film, and you become very attached to her. You also totally understand why she feels the way she does, and I for one really wanted her to have justice.
Other actors in the film include Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Alfred Molina and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, among many others. There are so many famous actors that have 10-minute cameos in this movie that it would be hard to list them all. Everyone is great in this movie, but Mulligan is clearly the star.
“Promising Young Woman” is one of those films that will make you very uncomfortable at times, but this discomfort is necessary to get the movie’s message across. This film isn’t a “feel good” movie by any means, but it will make you think and hopefully teach you something about the importance of believing women and respecting the boundaries of consent. I’m going to be thinking about this movie for a very long time, and I doubt I’ll ever forget it.
Every individual aspect of this film is exceptional – the direction, the writing, the cinematography, the soundtrack and score (seriously – the music is amazing), the acting performances, etc. You name it, and this movie crushed it. I highly encourage everyone to see this film, even though you probably won’t be left with a good feeling afterward. Once you’ve had time to process everything, though, hopefully you’ll appreciate the movie as the thought-provoking masterpiece it is.
“Promising Young Woman” is available to rent on Amazon Prime.