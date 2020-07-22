“Relic” is a movie I was looking forward to for weeks prior to its release. Natalie Erika James’ horror film was something that really excited me after I saw the trailer and read the premise: a woman and her daughter return home to care for her increasingly ill mother, whose disturbing behavior can be linked to an evil presence in their family’s rotting country home.
As I’ve mentioned before in my reviews, I love horror movies, so most horror trailers excite me. It’s not incredibly often, however, that a movie surpasses my expectations and, furthermore, impresses me by having both scares and emotional impact. My favorite horror movies are those with meaning, such as when a ghost symbolizes much more than just a ghost.
“Relic” is one of those movies.
I should drop a disclaimer here that not everyone is going to like “Relic” the way I do, and some people will no doubt find the slow-burn pacing of the first act boring. I will admit, the first 30 minutes or so takes its time establishing character and place. That’s not to say I was ever bored – because I generally don’t mind “boring” set-ups as long as they have a purpose later on – but I did notice the lack of major scares.
It eventually hit me, though, that “Relic” isn’t the type of horror movie that wants to frighten you in the form of frequent jump scares. In fact, I don’t think there’s a single jump scare in the film. Instead, there is a constant creeping sense of dread and mystery of which there is rarely any relief. This is a smart choice from a filmmaking perspective because, without jump scares to relieve tension in a scene, that tension will continue to build and grow throughout the movie.
“Relic” is a film that demands thought and discussion. Without spoiling too much, this movie is an allegory for very real issues pertaining to illness and aging, so if you aren’t looking for deeper meaning as you watch it, you may be a little confused. When you view this film through that lens, however, so many moments in the film become creative and cool.
I also can’t talk about “Relic” without mentioning the movie’s performances. Australian stage legend Robyn Nevin, in particular, is outstanding as the main character’s aging mother Edna. Nevin is very convincing and compelling as a woman with severe dementia. She is very creepy at times, also, when the scene calls for it.
This movie unsettled me, but it also made me emotional. By the end of the film, I was incredibly invested in the unconditional love between Edna, Edna’s daughter Kay, and Edna’s granddaughter Sam. One of the biggest themes of “Relic,” I think, is how we inherit problems from our parents and grandparents. It’s no coincidence that three generations of women are featured in the film.
The ending of “Relic” is undoubtedly what the majority of people will remember about this movie and talk about in the years to come, so I would definitely prepare yourself for an unconventional conclusion. At first glance, it might seem out of place or unnecessarily weird, designed to shock and promote discussion. However, when you realize the implications of the ending and what it insinuates about illness being generational, it becomes quite powerful and chilling.
I think, upon seeing the ending, the message of the film becomes quite clear: sometimes what we inherit from our loved ones can be the scariest thing of all.
“Relic” is available to rent on Amazon Prime.