As I was contemplating what movie I wanted to review this month, it occurred to me that not many new movies are actually being released right now. At first, I struggled to find something I was excited about. Finally, just when I thought I might have to settle for something subpar, I checked Hulu.
Hulu thankfully has been releasing a great number of new films during quarantine. The one that stood out to me the most, though, was the newest movie from director Aneesh Chaganty, who wrote and directed the surprise break-out thriller “Searching” in 2018.
Chaganty’s latest film, “Run,” stars Sarah Paulson as an unhinged and overly protective mother named Diane Sherman. Diane’s teenage daughter, Chloe, played by Kiera Allen in her feature film debut, struggles with a number of debilitating maladies, such as arrhythmia, hemochromatosis, asthma, diabetes and paralysis – or at least, this is what Chloe thinks.
Chloe has been in a wheelchair as long as she can remember, but as the film progresses, you begin to wonder if this was always the case, and whether Diane is actually harboring some rather sinister secrets.
“Run” ended up being a surprisingly solid and suspenseful thriller. It also upends disability stereotypes and centers the story around a main character who is in a wheelchair, which I found to be very cool. This movie proves disabilities don’t have to hold anyone back.
It becomes evident pretty quickly in “Run” that Paulson’s character is not the normal, caring mom she pretends to be. In fact, Diane is perhaps the farthest thing from normal, and she is definitely not caring, although she would probably disagree.
Without spoiling too much, this movie gets creepy early on, and the tension and mystery just propel the story forward from there. While I don’t necessarily think this film has the most original plot I’ve ever seen, I did like the film’s execution of it.
I will confess I predicted most of the twists and turns this movie had to offer, but that could just be because I’ve seen way too many psychological thrillers. That doesn’t mean everyone will find it as predictable as I did, though, and that doesn’t mean I didn’t still enjoy seeing these twists play out.
I’m a huge fan of Paulson’s, and she did a great job portraying Diane in all her deranged glory. However, in my opinion, the real star of the movie was Allen. Considering this is Allen’s first time acting in a feature film, I’d say she has a very bright future ahead of her.
The majority of the film rests on Allen’s shoulders, because it is mostly from her character Chloe’s point of view. We only discover clues as Chloe does, and I thought Allen did a wonderful job conveying the confusion and fear Chloe experiences throughout the movie.
Overall, I recommend this film to anyone who wants to watch a short and sweet thriller packed with suspense and good performances. It’s probably not the best movie I’ve seen this year, but it certainly held my attention and made me think. The ending, especially, was unexpected and greatly satisfying.
“Run” is available to stream exclusively on Hulu.