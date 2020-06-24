I had to read the horror novel “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” for a freshman-year English class. Although I was already somewhat familiar with author Shirley Jackson because of her short story “The Lottery,” I don’t think I fully appreciated her works until I read her masterpiece, “The Haunting of Hill House.”
Even though “Hill House” is nowadays more often associated with the Netflix series of the same name, Jackson’s original novel still remains one of the greatest horror stories of all time.
Needless to say, today, I am a huge fan of Jackson’s. As both a woman and a horror-story enthusiast, I admire the kinds of works Jackson put forth into the world during a time when horror was considered to be crass and unrefined. Jackson was a pioneer of the horror genre, and her writing continues to haunt people even now in modern times.
Back in the late 1940s, however, when Jackson was just getting her start, she was criminally misunderstood and highly stigmatized by society. When “The Lottery” was first published in 1948, it shocked and disturbed readers. No one expected a female author to write such a dark and violent story. Without a doubt, “The Lottery” was ahead of its time, and I highly encourage everyone to read it.
After “The Lottery” came out, however, many people turned against Jackson, saying her writing was odd and morbid. Some people even called Jackson a witch, when in reality, she was just a brilliant writer with a lot of transcendent, new ideas.
All of this brings us to director Josephine Decker’s 2020 film, “Shirley,” starring Elisabeth Moss as the famed horror writer. It also features Michael Stuhlbarg as Jackson’s husband Stanley, and Logan Lerman and Odessa Young as newly eloped couple Fred and Rose.
The plot of the movie is, in a nutshell, that Shirley and her husband offer a young couple free room and board in exchange for their help around the house and at Stanley’s work. The couple, Fred and Rose, assist Stanley and Shirley respectively. At the same time, Shirley also is trying to find inspiration for her next horror novel, something that, up until recently, she found very difficult.
It’s important to note that this is not a biopic, but rather a creative interpretation of a lonely period in Jackson’s life. The movie itself feels more like a psychological thriller than a drama at times due to the eerie cinematography and score. It’s as if we’re peeking inside one of Jackson’s novels rather than exploring true events in Jackson’s life.
There are many shots in this movie that are both beautiful and haunting. You’re constantly wondering what will happen next, and the actors all give beguiling performances you won’t want to miss.
Elisabeth Moss, of course, gives a spectacular performance as Shirley Jackson. Moss perfectly captures the introverted side of Jackson’s personality while still adding the right amount of edginess and darkness. Decker’s version of Shirley Jackson is bitter and desperate to find inspiration for her work, and Moss delivers on every aspect of the character. I definitely could see Moss acquiring a Golden Globe or Academy Award nomination for this role if voters don’t overlook the film.
Overall, “Shirley” is strange, unnerving, sad and spellbinding all at once, much like Jackson’s actual writing. I can only imagine that was the point, and as far as I’m concerned, Decker delivered that feeling and aesthetic completely.
“Shirley” is available to stream on Hulu and to rent on Amazon Prime.