With everything going on in the world right now, I think we could all use a little laughter and encouragement in our lives. I know I’ve personally been turning to comedy TV shows lately, as well as re-watching older movies I loved as a kid. I watched a lot of Disney and Pixar growing up, so those are some of the things I’ve been delving into. When I heard Pixar was finally releasing “Soul” on Disney+ this year after having to push its theatrical release date back several times in 2020, I couldn’t wait to see it.
If you’ve seen any other Pixar films or are at least familiar with Pixar’s style, you’ll know these movies never disappoint. I am happy to say “Soul” is no exception, and I sincerely hope Pixar never stops making movies, because I’ve never found another movie studio that continuously puts out such excellent and engaging films that manage to speak to both children and adults the way Pixar does.
“Soul” follows a middle-school band teacher, Joe (voiced by actor Jamie Foxx), whose life isn’t necessarily going as planned. His true passion is to play jazz music, but he can’t seem to make this dream become a reality. Without spoiling any specifics about the rest of the film, Joe ends up traveling to another realm, where he is faced with some of life’s biggest questions, and he discovers exactly what it means to have soul.
I expected this movie to be really good, but “Soul” deeply affected me and moved me in a way I honestly haven’t experienced since the 2017 animated movie “Coco” (which also happens to be a Pixar film, if you’re sensing a pattern).
“Soul” has heart, depth and will make you ponder aspects of your own life in a way I think could really benefit people right now during the pandemic. I know it was somewhat therapeutic for me. I think people will find this movie to be uplifting and inspiring, regardless of age. Hopefully, kids will enjoy it as much as I did, but in truth, I think “Soul” will speak more profoundly to adults.
At the root of “Soul” is the message that, despite whatever may be going on in the world right now, life is worth living. We often take little things in our own personal lives for granted, and “Soul” really calls attention to this. This movie points out just how much we’re failing to appreciate life’s everyday wonders and forgetting how fortunate we are to be alive.
On top of all that, this film is incredibly funny and sweet, and the plot feels wholly unique and special. The animation is also very different, at times, from what Pixar normally does, and I found the artistic choices to be really beautiful and striking. Parts of this movie have a very sleek, futuristic feel Pixar hadn’t really explored yet with their animation, and I absolutely loved it.
Basically, I think Pixar hit it out of the park with this one – as they always do, in my opinion – and I believe everyone can get something out of this film. Whether you’re 9-years-old or 90-years-old, I think you’ll enjoy this movie and find it unexpectedly moving.
Pixar is reminding everyone with this film that they continue to have soul.
“Soul” is available to stream on Disney+.