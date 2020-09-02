Author’s note: After this week, Reel Talk will continue as a monthly column due to an increased college workload and a UT magazine internship. I absolutely love writing this column and appreciate all my readers! Look for the next Reel Talk on Oct. 7.
“The Assistant” is a movie I wanted to watch back in February when I saw it playing in Knoxville theaters. Unfortunately, I never got around to it because I was quite busy at the time. I’m so glad Hulu finally gave me the opportunity, because this is such an important and timely film.
More so than anything I’ve seen recently, “The Assistant” is something I’ll be recommending to everyone. It is so powerful while remaining subtle and small.
The film follows a day in the life of a young, aspiring film producer named Jane. Jane is a recent college grad who just secured a job as a junior assistant at a very prestigious film production company. The movie watches her do mundane tasks such as make coffee, take phone calls, print spreadsheets and clean up after business meetings. However, as the film progresses, Jane begins noticing little things that indicate a cycle of abuse within the building at the hands of her boss.
This is a slow-moving, slow-paced film. There’s no denying that. There are often lengthy scenes in which nothing eventful is going on. However, I think this was wholly intentional by writer and director Kitty Green. Much like Jane’s day-to-day life, this movie appears plain on the surface. However, when you peek underneath that surface, it reveals something sinister.
I found this film to be incredibly relevant and fresh. Workplace abuse is something I think we ignore too often as a culture, and I respect Green for dedicating an hour and a half to expose the issue.
There is a scene about halfway through the film I found particularly sad and troublesome. The worst part is that I’m sure it’s a very accurate depiction of how some abuse accusations are handled at larger companies. In the scene, Jane goes to Human Resources to report the abuse she suspects, but HR clearly doesn’t want to do anything about it. The head of HR actually tells her to keep her mouth shut if she wants to keep her job.
Julia Garner, who plays Jane, is absolutely fantastic in this movie, but particularly in this scene. The scene really stands out as the most memorable and crucial of the entire film. Garner, who you may know from the Netflix series “Ozark,” plays the role of Jane so well. You can see the character’s frustration, her humiliation and finally her defeat all in one scene because of Garner’s nuanced performance.
All in all, I think this movie has a lot to say. The ending, especially, is quite powerful and unsettling. It’s sad, and it’s angering.
Green clearly had a very specific message she wanted to get out into the world with this film, and she did it expertly. I loved every second – even the “boring” bits.
Definitely check out “The Assistant” on Hulu whenever you get the time, because your eyes will be opened, and your anger can incite change.
Allison Chudina is a junior journalism major and English minor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When she is not writing for Accent, she enjoys watching movies, reading books, and playing with her two cats.