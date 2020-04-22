So, I’m just going to get right to it. “The Farewell” was one of the sweetest films I watched last year. I had fairly big expectations for it since it had been talked about by critics for months before I actually got a chance to watch it, and I was pleasantly surprised by how much genuine joy it brought me. Truly, this movie was uplifting, and it even made me recognize how much my own family means to me.
Lulu Wang, who wrote and directed this film, based it on her own life experiences. The story of “The Farewell” centers around a Chinese family learning their grandmother is dying of cancer. The family doesn’t want to frighten her or cause her any unnecessary stress, though, so they collectively agree to keep this diagnosis from her. As a character says in the film, “When people get cancer, they die. It’s not the cancer that kills them; it’s the fear.” In order to get the whole family together one last time before the grandmother passes away, they stage a wedding as a cover for spending time with her.
While this may not sound like a particularly uplifting story, I promise it is. I won’t spoil what happens, but as a whole, this movie left me feeling emotionally full and strangely at peace with life. Wang’s style of directing is largely grounded in realism, so the movie feels like we’re peeking into the lives of this close knit family for a short period of time. Wang has a sensitive yet powerful style of filmmaking that I really look forward to seeing more of. I can’t stress enough how talented she is.
“The Farewell” isn’t action-packed or thrilling – it’s simply about a family’s life as they struggle with keeping this truth from the grandmother. The protagonist, Billi, portrayed by Awkwafina, doesn’t want to lie to her grandmother, though. She feels that it’s wrong to keep something so important from her, which causes a bit of strife within the rest of the family.
Awkwafina, who I only knew as a comedian until recently, has a bright future in dramatic acting. She brought a lot of vulnerability and fragility to Billi’s character while also maintaining a fierce strength. I really hope she continues to do more films like this. Thankfully, Awkwafina wasn’t ignored during this year’s awards season and brought home a win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2020 Golden Globes.
The grandmother, played by Shuzhen Zhao, is just as excellent, bringing a wisdom and warmth to the film. Zhao also won accolades for her character portrayal in this movie, taking home the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female in February. It was a well-deserved win, to be sure.
Needless to say, there are many things to love about “The Farewell.” Ultimately, it is a film about what we’re willing to do for family and loved ones. It is a film that celebrates culture and the connections between people. Most important, I think it is a heartwarming film we all could use right now as we struggle to find meaning in these trying, unusual times.
“The Farewell” is a movie you will not want to say goodbye to, and you’ll be immensely glad for the journey it brings you on.
“The Farewell” is currently streaming for free on Amazon Prime and is available for rental.