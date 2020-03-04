If you’re at all familiar with Robert Eggers’ first feature film “The VVitch,” you probably have a vague idea what you’re in for with his second major project, “The Lighthouse.” If you haven’t had the glorious opportunity to view “The VVitch,”I highly recommend you do so right away, preferably under a blanket with a few lights on. Eggers has such a distinct, unnerving style of filmmaking that is truly unmatched in the world of movies today, especially for the horror genre.
“The Lighthouse,” starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, is not necessarily a horror film. However, that could definitely be debated. Many times over the course of this movie, I felt that same sense of dread I got watching “The VVitch,” which is, without a doubt, meant for the horror genre. I think there are many aspects of “The Lighthouse” that made the film feel dark and surreal, chiefly the cinematography and score. However, the amazing performances given by Dafoe and Pattinson can’t be overlooked either.
Jarin Blaschke is the phenomenal cinematographer who helped actualize Eggers’ vision of a black-and-white stormy sea tale, which gained Blaschke an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography though he lost to Roger Deakins for “1917.” Because of Blaschke’s incredible work, every shot in this film felt like a vintage piece of art.
Mark Korven scored the movie (he also scored “The VVitch”), and he managed to make the simple blare of a foghorn feel sinister. There are so many uncomfortable sounds and crescendos in Korven’s score which make viewers feel exactly how Dafoe and Pattinson’s characters are feeling for the duration of the film, which is to say mentally and emotionally unsound.
Before continuing any further, however, perhaps we should backtrack and say what “The Lighthouse” is actually about.
“The Lighthouse” follows two men – played by Dafoe and Pattinson – as they try to cohabitate on a New England island in the 1890s and tend to the lighthouse there. The only trouble is, the island may not be entirely what it appears to be, and Dafoe and Pattinson’s characters may not be entirely sane.
Just like in “The VVitch,” Eggers utilizes language and speech that is accurate to the time period and characters. Therefore, viewers get the privilege of hearing Dafoe monologuing about Neptune and Triton and saying things like “Hark!” (I’m not being facetious – it’s truly a privilege.) We also get to watch Pattinson sing sea shanties while dancing violently in a drunken haze.
Speaking of Dafoe and Pattinson, let’s talk about their acting performances because – hark! – they’re pretty fantastic. Many people, including myself, were outraged when neither received an Oscar nomination for best or supporting actor from the Academy this year, although Dafoe was nominated for – and won! – a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male earlier this month.
Dafoe expertly portrays the older gruff lighthouse keeper and manages to keep viewers on the edge of their seats wondering what the mad man will do next to psychologically torture Pattinson. There’s one scene in particular in which Dafoe delivers a monologue of sorts to Pattinson that truly sent a chill up my spine.
That being said, Pattinson’s compelling performance as the more sensitive, meeker lighthouse keeper with a mysterious past can’t be ignored either. I feel confident saying that this is Pattinson’s best performance in any film to date. Whereas Dafoe’s character starts out relatively mad, Pattinson slowly descends into madness over the course of the film, and you can’t help but wonder how he managed to complete some of his scenes without having a complete mental breakdown.
Eggers has accomplished something truly mesmerizing and special with “The Lighthouse,” and it’s definitely one of my favorite movies of 2019. Not often will you find another film like it. If you missed the opportunity to see it in theaters, it is now available on DVD and digital streaming, and I highly recommend you take the time to view it as soon as possible.
You may go a little mad, but I think that’s precisely what Eggers intended.