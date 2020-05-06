I had seen “The Platform” floating around on Netflix for a few weeks before I decided to finally watch it. The premise sounded unique and interesting to me, and I’m a big fan of science fiction and dystopian horror. I thought I would at least give it a shot knowing how many people talked about it when it first premiered.
Let’s just say I had no idea what I was getting myself into.
The basic plot of the movie is this: prisoners are kept in vertical cells in which there is a platform full of food that descends from the top cell to the bottom cell each day. The only problem is, there are hundreds of cells, so if you get put in a lower-level cell, there won’t be any food left to eat because other people got there first. The upper-level cells eat like kings, but the lower-level cells starve.
There is a lot more to it, but that’s the general premise. This movie is, at its core, about inequality and class. It’s about unfairness and the maltreatment of other human beings simply because they aren’t on the same “level” as you.
This film really intrigued me, and I was hooked from the beginning to the end.
However, I feel I should drop a disclaimer here that “The Platform” is incredibly gruesome and disgusting. It’s very bloody and hard to watch at times, so if you’re at all squeamish, I recommend skipping this one and reading about it instead. This movie is not going to be for everyone.
I watch a lot of horror movies, and even I was pretty taken aback by some of the violence in this film. It isn’t afraid to get gross.
That being said, I found myself really appreciating this movie. I think it’s different from most modern films, and I respect it for that. I respect the guts of director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia for presenting to the public such a harsh view of human nature.
There are a lot of gruesome movies coming out in today’s world, but what sets “The Platform” apart for me is its message. There is definite purpose to the horrors in this film. Nothing is done simply for shock factor.
There are characters you care about and want to succeed. The direction and cinematography are noticeably strong. The movie tries to open viewers’ eyes to certain societal and perhaps economic issues. There is meaning here.
While some people have questioned the film’s ending and debated what parts of the film mean, this movie is ultimately whatever you make it. If you’re looking to get something out of it, you will, and if you’re not trying to find meaning, you won’t.
I know what I think “The Platform” is about, and I encourage those who can stomach the gore to come up with their own theories and opinions. It’s definitely a movie to discuss and think about, which I’m sure is what Gaztelu-Urrutia intended.
“The Platform” is currently streaming on Netflix.