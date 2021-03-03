“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” written and directed by Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, has actually been on Netflix since last October. However, it has taken me this long to pay attention to it because I’ve been fairly busy with college. I really wish I had watched this film when many others did, so I could’ve enjoyed all the hype I remember it getting at the time. I’m so glad it’s likely going to get wider recognition as a result of its five Golden Globe nominations (including one for Best Motion Picture – Drama).
This movie, which tells the story of seven people on trial for charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, is one of those films that comes around at exactly the right time. Many films try to be socially relevant but fail because it’s obvious the director tried too hard, but sometimes – typically this happens once or twice a year if we’re lucky – a film hits all the right points, conveys all the right messages and strikes all the right emotional chords at exactly the right time society needs it to. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is one of these movies.
I haven’t been this moved by a film in quite some time. Sorkin, who you may know as the writer of “The Social Network” and “Molly’s Game,” is a master of his craft. He not only wrote “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” but also he directed it. This is only the second feature film he’s ever directed despite having written many movies and television shows over the years. Sorkin’s famously fast-paced, piercing dialogue is present again here, and it continues to impress me how Sorkin is able to write a scene that begins so lighthearted and ends up being emotionally devastating.
This film’s cast is also phenomenal. Every person in this movie did a wonderful job. In particular, I enjoyed the performances of Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Rylance. It’s impossible for me to discuss and analyze every single great performance in this film because it literally would take me pages to do so. However, I’ll try to hit the highlights.
Cohen, who is typically recognized for his comedic roles, slayed this dramatic performance as Chicago 7 member Abbie Hoffman. Cohen was the absolute right choice for this role because he is able to effortlessly shift back and forth between comedy and drama. There wasn’t one second Cohen slipped out of character, and he really elevated the movie to another level for me.
Redmayne, who is British, literally never disappoints (we’ll forgive him for “Jupiter Ascending”), and he absolutely nailed an American accent in this movie. His character, Tom Hayden, is arguably the star of the movie (you could argue the same for Hoffman, though), so Redmayne really had to make sure he gave an impactful performance here. Of course, he did.
Strong, who recently won an Emmy for his role as Kendall Roy in the HBO series “Succession,” is starting to become one of my favorite under-rated actors. He plays the role of Jerry Rubin, and he managed to really steal the show in many of the scenes he was in. I really recommend checking out “Succession” to see more of his work.
Abdul-Mateen plays Bobby Seale, an American political activist and co-founder of the Black Panther Party. Abdul-Mateen is a superbly talented actor who has been sneaking up on Hollywood for the past few years (he won an Emmy last fall for his portrayal of Cal Abar in HBO’s “Watchmen”). His performance in this movie is very powerful and moving, and he was able to expertly portray Seale’s passionate strive for justice and equality.
Rylance is another very under-rated actor, probably most famous for his Academy Award-winning role in “Bridge of Spies” opposite Tom Hanks. In “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Rylance portrays William Kunstler, and he brings both a sensitivity and a severity to the film that is often needed to combat the quirkier personalities of Hoffman and Rubin.
I truly hope this film wins many awards, either at the Golden Globes or the Oscars (or both), and I hope as many people see this film as possible. By the end of the movie, I was speechless and feeling very emotional, and I encourage other people to go on this journey as well. You will most likely gain some important knowledge, whether it be of the intellectual or emotional kind.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is streaming on Netflix.