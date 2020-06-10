One of my favorite old-school TV shows of all time is Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone.” I often cycle through the various seasons when I want to feel happy or comforted. There’s just something about that show I think everyone can relate to and enjoy, regardless of age.
Many episodes continue to prove shockingly relevant today; it’s as if Serling had a window into the future when he wrote iconic episodes such as “The Monsters Are Due On Maple Street” – which is about fear, prejudice and isolation.
I mention “The Twilight Zone” because it was clearly a huge inspiration for Andrew Patterson’s film “The Vast of Night.” This movie is taken right out of the early 1960s – think “The Twilight Zone” and “Night Gallery” meets “The Outer Limits.” Clearly, Patterson is someone who deeply loves and appreciates science fiction.
The plot of this movie is pretty straightforward – on the night of a high school basketball game, a small town experiences electrical problems and strange radio sounds. Two kids band together as they begin to realize something otherworldly may be taking place.
There are references in this film to other classic sci-fi stories, such as a radio station in the movie being named WOTW – a reference to H.G. Wells’ novel “War of the Worlds.” I’m sure there are more examples I didn’t catch, but this just goes to show how dedicated Patterson was to making “The Vast of Night” a nostalgic experience.
This movie is, without a doubt, charming. The director is clearly trying to appeal to classic science fiction fans, although I think everyone can enjoy this film. It’s fairly short and sweet, and the plot is easy enough to follow. It’s also innovative in the way it films certain scenes, and the writing feels crisp and modern — shout-out to co-writers James Montague and Craig W. Sanger. There’s really nothing to dislike about “The Vast of Night.”
The most impressive thing to me about this film, though, is how the director managed to convey big ideas within a confined setting, budget, and time frame. The budget for this film was pretty low, and from what I can tell, the movie takes place within one town or location. It’s also a relatively short movie, taking place over the course of a single night.
That being said, it never feels cheap or small. In fact, there are many suspenseful and impressively filmed moments. You can tell Patterson was determined to get everything he could out of the space he had access to in order to film this movie, and I think there’s a lot to respect about that. It also goes to show anyone can make a movie anywhere if you’re willing to work hard and think creatively.
While “The Vast of Night” may not be the most thrilling movie experience I’ve had in 2020 so far, I can definitely appreciate what Patterson has done here, and I think everyone should give this film a try, if only to support someone’s passion and drive.
“The Vast of Night” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, so now is the perfect time to watch. As Rod Serling once said, “This is the dimension of imagination,” and I couldn’t be more excited for the future generations of inventive filmmakers.