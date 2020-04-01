I first saw “Uncut Gems” back in December with my father at Greeneville’s movie theater. There weren’t many people in the theater with us, so I briefly wondered if this movie was going to be any good. I’d heard critics rave about it on the internet for weeks however, so I was excited to finally see what all the fuss was about for myself.
After just a few minutes of watching the movie, I could tell all of the praise was completely warranted. I knew directors Josh and Benny Safdie had created yet another wholly unique and sensory experience. I consider “Uncut Gems” to be a masterpiece of its genre, and I highly recommend it to everyone who isn’t afraid to dedicate two hours and fifteen minutes of their time to watching something truly fantastic. The payoff is worth it, I promise.
Now, don’t get me wrong. “Uncut Gems” is sometimes a hard movie to watch. It grates on your nerves with loud, rapid sound editing. The camerawork is hectic and makes you feel stressed, basically from the opening scene to the final sequence. Walking out of the theater upon my first viewing, I had a slight headache.
Don’t let this deter you from watching, however, because all of these stylistic choices are completely necessary in telling this film’s story adequately and in the way the Safdie brothers designed it. It’s supposed to make you feel on edge.
Adam Sandler gives the performance of his career here. The film’s plot revolves around his character, Howard Ratner, making progressively risky bets in hopes that he’ll score big and be able to pay off his large debts. Ratner, who is a Jewish jeweler in New York City’s Diamond District, is also a gambling addict, however, so he continuously makes bets throughout the film that only end up digging his hole deeper and deeper.
Sandler is definitely not the man I’d peg for a film like this, but clearly the Safdie brothers had the right idea when they cast him. In fact, the directors apparently had Sandler in mind from the get-go, dating back to 2009 when they finished the first draft of their script. It was a long road to get Sandler involved in this film, and I’m so glad the stars were eventually able to align. Honestly, I can’t imagine anyone else playing this role other than Adam Sandler. He was absolutely perfect. You both want to hug and strangle Howard Ratner for his terrible decisions, and Sandler is able to ride that fine line of having audiences both love and hate the character.
As for the directors, the Safdie brothers have been on my radar for a while. The first film that really put them on the map, “Good Time,” is equally as good as “Uncut Gems” in my opinion, and I highly recommend you watch that one, too, while it’s still on Netflix.
The Safdie brothers have such a specific style and way of pacing their movies. Both “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems” are incredibly realistic, gritty films that make viewers both uncomfortable and intrigued. It’s like a car crash you can’t look away from. It’s such an in-your-face way of filmmaking that not many directors would be brave enough to do.
In conclusion, please rent “Uncut Gems” on Amazon Prime while you’re self-isolating in your homes. Much like Howard Ratner’s character in the film, I think you’ll discover that it’s the ultimate win.