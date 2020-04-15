I really love horror movies. They’re my favorite genre of film by far, and I’ve seen way too many of them to count. There’s something about the genre of horror I’ve always been drawn to – the scares, the tension, the twist endings, the drama of it all. I can basically find a way to watch any horror movie – good or bad – and more or less enjoy it. I even like the bad slashers from the ‘80s.
All this to say, when I discovered “Villains” is now available to stream on Hulu, I got immensely excited. This horror movie received a lot of critical acclaim last year, and it’s been growing into a cult favorite ever since. However, like with any film, I wanted to see for myself just how good (or not good) “Villains” is.
Spoiler alert – it’s pretty darn good.
“Villains” is written and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen and stars Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick. If you’re at all familiar with horror movies, then you probably know that Skarsgård and Monroe are no strangers to horror. For those of you who aren’t as familiar, though, Skarsgård played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the recent “It” movie franchise, and Monroe starred in 2014’s critically acclaimed “It Follows.” It’s safe to say they know a thing or two about scares.
The plot of “Villains” follows Skarsgård and Monroe’s characters Mickey and Jules as they break into a suburban home after just having robbed a gas station. There’s only one problem with their plan, however: this suburban home belongs to eccentric and sadistic couple George and Gloria (Donovan and Sedgwick’s characters), who are hiding a disturbing secret in their basement. Needless to say, Mickey and Jules picked the wrong house to break into, and George and Gloria don’t plan on letting their secret get out any time soon.
This movie is seriously ridiculous, but it worked for me every step of the way. It’s one of those ludicrous films that knows it’s ludicrous, and so the directors are able to get away with a lot of absurd things.
I really have to praise Donovan (who you may know from FX’s “Fargo” season 2) and the brilliant Sedgwick for their performances as the kooky suburban basket cases with southern drawls. They totally stole the show for me, and even though some of their actions are terrible, I couldn’t help finding them to be charming and compelling characters.
Skarsgård and Monroe are great as well. Mickey and Jules are a truly charming couple with good intentions despite their criminal activities. Deep down, they’re doing what they’re doing for each other, and for that, I was on their side. Plus, no one wants to be stuck with a pair of psychopaths, so you can’t help but root for them.
The humor of this movie and its innate weirdness may take a few minutes to get used to. But if you’re willing to dedicate some time (only an hour and a half!) to this strange little horror comedy, I promise its ending will reward you. I think “Villains” ultimately has a lot of heart, and I actually came away from it feeling happy. Bad things may happen over the course of the film, but the ending itself is surprisingly sweet.
As I mentioned earlier, “Villains” is available to stream on Hulu, but you can also rent it on Amazon Prime. I highly recommend you try it out if you like horror movies at all.
Mickey and Jules may have robbed a gas station and broke into a stranger’s home, but the real crime here would be you dismissing “Villains” without ever giving it a shot.