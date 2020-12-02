“Wow, where did he come from?”
It was the fifth day of Tennessee’s spring turkey season, and my friend Jeff and I were sitting in a pop-up blind watching hens work insects and worms in the creek bottom behind my house. Jeff is new to hunting and was quite excited about the whole thing. He had moved to East Tennessee from Massachusetts last spring and I am introducing him to hunting.
This started with being confined due to the covid-19 virus. We were confined to our houses and restricted from socializing in public places, so we decided to make the best of things at home. As we had been socializing with our closest friends all winter and early spring, we continued to see a select few of them, either at our home or theirs, but did our best to not be exposed to anyone that was out among the public.
We had cleaned and checked our gear and loaded many boxes of trap and skeet loads and wanted to do something other than sit and watch television. I explained that usually we would be scouting for turkeys before the season opened. During the season we would be hitting the woods before dawn to locate them as they fly down from the roost, then set up and try to call them in, but with the shutdown that was not going to happen this year. That being the case, we decided to sit up one of my deer blinds down by the creek.
We did not expect to get any turkeys but thought that we might see one and at least we could get in some nature study. On opening day we only saw one hen but we did see five deer at various times. We set up a trail camera covering the area in front of the blind and decided to check back in a few days. When we returned three days later, we were shocked to see several videos of gobblers strutting for hens in our little glade. I had a doctor’s appointment the next morning, but Jeff and our neighbor Craig went to the blind. At about 11 a.m. they were ready to come in for lunch.
Just then Craig spotted two jakes walking along the trees that line the bottom. A few seconds later they had the first two turkeys that they had ever taken. They took them to Craig’s house. Sherrie, Craig’s wife, is a farm girl and is familiar with butchering poultry. To their surprise, she told them that they would have to figure it out for themselves, she was not going to clean those birds! With the help of some on line videos they got the job done.
The next morning Jeff and I went to the blind at about 7:30. We settled in and began to watch the area towards the creek. At about 8:10 a hen came in and began to peck and scratch at the ground about 20 yards from us. She soon left, but either she or another hen returned along with two friends. I thought I would liven things up, so took my cedar box call and made a short series of clucks.
While living in Texas I had called in three coyotes and one Hereford calf with this call but had never had a turkey respond. When I called, one of the hens looked around, but none of them seemed bothered. My grandfather once told me that the worst thing to do is call too much and too loud, so I confined myself to clucking every 30 minutes or so. About 10 minutes after my third series of calls Jeff looked out to our left front and said “Wow, where did he come from?”
A large gobbler had suddenly appeared about 25 yards in front of us. I stuck the barrel of my Remington 1100 out of the blind, centered his head over the bead and fired. He began a spectacular series of cartwheels so I took my time getting out of the blind. When I did, instead of finding a dead turkey I found him back on his feet. Apparently, he moved just as I pulled the trigger, and was hit in the wing and lower neck. He ran across the creek and started up a very steep hill on the other side. We crossed the creek downstream and proceeded back to his crossing. He was laying upside down against a tree about 20 feet up the hill.
When I started to get him, he jumped up and ran again. I shot, centering his head, and he came tumbling back down the hill. He had a 10&½ inch beard, 1&½ inch spurs and weighed 21&1/2 pounds. A pretty good turkey.
Jeff had spotted another turkey in a tree when we were retrieving this one, so we decided to let the area cool off and try again three days later.
The following Monday we slipped into the blind at 7:15 a.m.. We had no more than got seated when we heard a turkey gobble close to us. I gave him three yelps and settled back to see what developed. He gobbled again soon after, and I yelped again, softly. At 8:00 a.m. he was in full strut 20 yards in front of our blind. Jeff centered his head with a load of #5s and he expired. He had a 10 inch beard, 1&3/8 spurs and weighed 20 pounds.
Since it was so early, we decided to stay in the blind and see what else happened. Hens started coming in, and by 10:15 a.m. we had four hens eating insects and worms in front of us. Jeff remarked that it was nice to have live decoys, and I heartily agreed. We continued to watch and I would yelp softly from time to time. A little after 11 a.m. we heard a faint gobble. I yelped three times, the nearest hen looked at the blind and resumed feeding, and we awaited developments. In about ten minutes Jeff said: “There’s a gobbler across the creek!”
Sure enough, he was across the little stream and looking at our heard of hens. I gave him a load of #5s from about 30 yards and he started flopping wildly, finally flopping into the creek. We dashed out of the blind and ran downstream to find him washed up on the outside of a bend, kicking his last. He was a virtual twin to Jeff’s bird.
We sat in the blind on several more occasions, and saw the hens come in, but apparently the word had gotten out that this was no country for old gobblers.
My time since then has been spent in doing household chores, cleaning my gear and generally staying isolated, but this was one unusual turkey season!