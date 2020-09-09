K9 patriots serve in many capacities, including with the military and law enforcement. K9 Sirius of the Port Authority Police Department, on duty with his handler David Lim on the morning of September 11, 2001, died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. The Officer Down Memorial Page records the event:
“K9 Sirius died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. K9 Sirius was in K9 headquarters with his handler when the first plane struck the World Trade Center. His handler put him in his cage to investigate, and was unable to return before the building collapsed.
“On the morning of September 11, 2001, seventy-two officers from a total of eight local, state, and federal agencies were killed when terrorist hijackers working for the al Qaeda terrorist network, headed by Osama bin Laden, crashed two of four hijacked planes into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. After the impact of the first plane, putting the safety of others before their own, law enforcement officers along with fire and EMS personnel, rushed to the burning Twin Towers of the World Trade Center to aid the victims and lead them to safety. Due to their quick actions, it is estimated that over 25,000 people were saved.
“As the evacuation continued, the first tower unexpectedly collapsed as a result of the intense fire caused by the impact. The second tower collapsed a short time later. 71 law enforcement officers, 343 members of the New York City Fire Department, 1 police K9 and over 2,800 civilians were killed at the World Trade Center site.”