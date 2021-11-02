East Tennessee’s own Renaissance Faire is settling into its new home in Greeneville and preparing for the 2021 Festival.
On Nov. 6 and 7, the costumed faire cast will bring a mix of history and fantasy to the fictional town of “Faire Crossing” at 520 Doc Hawkins Road.
“The Renaissance Faire offers something for everyone,” said Wendy Potter, executive performing arts director for the faire, in a release. “Do you want to take your kids to something different? This is it.”
Attractions include jousting knights on horseback, live musical performances, belly dancing, a costume contest, and weapons demonstrations down at Warrior’s Way.
“We even have a mermaid in her tank! says Potter, “We think the pirates caught her.”
“Renaissance faires are a great way to step out of day to day life and into a fantasy world,” says Doug Bischoff, who portrays the Duke at the faire. “It’s so easy to just get caught up in the costumes, the music, the history, and maybe a little magic.”
Watauga Brewing Company will be joining in the festivities alongside a wide variety of food vendors.
“Ever want to walk around and eat a turkey leg?” says Bischoff, “This is your chance.”
In addition to food and entertainment, the Faire hosts a village’s worth of artisans and craftspeople selling handmade goods such as “pet dragons,” leatherwork, jewelry, and more, a release says.
“We love our Celtic history, and are proud to be joined by the Appalachian Highland Celts, a local Celtic heritage society,” adds Potter, “and our honored clan this year will be Clan MacLeod.”
Tickets purchased online prior to Wednesday start at $12 for an adult day pass and $20 for the weekend. Discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. Ticket prices at the gate will be higher, so get yours now, the release says.
Pre-show begins at 10:30 a.m., gates open at 11 a.m., and the festivities will run until dusk. While tickets for their Friday night event are sold out, tickets for the weekend event are still available. For tickets and more information, visit appalachianrenaissancefaire.com/ or www.facebook.com/AppalachianRenFaire.