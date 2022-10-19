Staff and volunteers at the Grandfather Mountain nature park, in Linville, N.C., came together during the month of September to count hawks and other raptors during their annual migration.
“Raptors are birds of prey, such as hawks, eagles, owls and vultures,” a park news release explains. “The telltale signs of the raptor are sharp talons, a hooked upper bill and keen eyesight. While some raptors remain in place during winter, most will travel south, where food is more abundant.”
During the Hawk Watch event, visitors to Grandfather Mountain were invited to join the park’s naturalists “as they tallied the number of migrating passersby in the sky from viewing locations on Linville Peak and Half Moon Overlook,” the release says. “Grandfather Mountain is one of more than 300 Hawk Watch sites officially designated by the Hawk Migration Association of North America.”
This year, a total of 3,064 migrating raptors were recorded overhead, with broad-winged hawks being the most-counted species, park officials say. The average monthly total for Hawk Watch over the last 12 years is 4,108, they add.
More than 900 hours were invested in Hawk Watch in September of 2022, between both volunteer and staff time.
The busiest day of the count came on Sept. 21, during which 1,387 birds were recorded, with favorable weather conditions of clear skies and sunshine. The second-busiest day came on Sept. 23, when 929 raptors were counted.
“Weather is always a key factor when it comes to Hawk Watch and is ultimately what determines if we see a large number of birds, or if they get pushed further east or west,” said John Caveny, director of education and natural resources with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, in a statement. “Rain or fog, storm systems, temperature and prevailing winds all play a key part in the routes that raptors take as they migrate. They want to take the path of least resistance on their journey south – and sometimes that is directly over Grandfather Mountain, and other times it is not.”
“Grandfather Mountain is typically a prime spot for viewing this phenomenon because it sits along the eastern escarpment of the Appalachian Mountains, and its rocky peaks generate strong thermal uplifts and allow excellent visibility,” the release states.