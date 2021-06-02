KINGSPORT — The story of one of the greatest conversions of faith will come back to life at LampLight Theatre on June 4th. “Damascus Road” first premiered at the outdoor amphitheater at the Smoky Mountain Passion Play in Townsend in 1978. Once the amphitheater closed in 1992, this beautiful theatrical production was laid to rest until now. After 31 years, LampLight Theatre has obtained exclusive rights to revive this amazing story of the Apostle Paul’s journey from Saul to Paul.
Billy Wayne Arrington, LampLight’s founder, worked as a professional actor at the Smoky Mountain Amphitheater in 1987, a release says. This year, Arrington was approached by colleague and friend, Mark Pedro, who also worked several years at the amphitheater. Pedro, who also played Saul, asked Arrington if he would be interested in reviving the production. His immediate reaction was, “Yes, do you think it would be possible?” Pedro went to work immediately to secure the rights for the production. Now, LampLight Theatre has the privilege of presenting this classic story, according to the release.
“Damascus Road” was written by Robert E. Temple and it follows the life of Saul, the Pharisee. Saul along with Caiaphas the High Priest, and other priests such as Zadok, are determined to wipe out the remaining of the followers of Jesus after His disciples shake the city of Jerusalem with their proclamation that Jesus was alive. Family bonds are tested when Ezra, a practical but not very devout, wealthy Jewish man is compelled to support the followers of Jesus because of his wife’s, Rebecca, and his daughter’s, Esther, faithful following of Jesus. Lives are forever changed when Stephen shows the extent of his faith when he becomes the first Christian Martyr. Saul has created a very detailed plan for his life, but God is about to show him that all of that can change, on the “Damascus Road.”
“Damascus Road” will be presented for two consecutive weeks June 4th – June 6th and June 9th – June 13th. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights’ performances will begin at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount. Doors will open one hour before the show.
For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.