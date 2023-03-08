It seems only fitting that Rhonda Humbert grew up in the Volunteer State.
The Greene County woman learned the virtue of helping others from a young age, and she continues to lend a helping hand wherever she is needed today.
As a child, Humbert watched as her mother, Anna Mae Cutshaw, would pitch in at family and church gatherings.
“She loved being involved in things, and she instilled that love in me as well,” Humbert said.
“She always volunteered at church when I was growing up. Plus, at every family reunion, she was always in charge of the food,” she recalled.
“I remember she would always get there two hours early to decorate and set up. She always made sure that she had a clothes basket full of items — and if you forgot to bring something, she would always seem to have it on hand in that basket,” Humbert added with a smile.
Through her adult years, Humbert has taken many unpaid, often unseen, roles as a community volunteer in Greeneville and Greene County. Her motivation, she said, is quite simple. She only wants to do her part to make it better place for us all to live and work. There’s nothing more to it than that, she stresses. In fact, she’s quite emphatic in noting that no one should ever become a community volunteer in order to get something in return.
“A volunteer heart is a heart that never expects anything in return,” Humbert said. “You do it for the right reasons; otherwise you won’t enjoy it — and you won’t do it for long. You’ve got to do it for the right reasons.”
Humbert first began volunteering on a regular basis in the community in the 1980s. At the time she was working at the local cable company and was invited by Ronnie Metcalf, of the Greene County Fair board, to put together a line-dancing contest for the upcoming fair.
Thirty-seven years later, Humbert is still a volunteer with the Greene County Fair. From that initial line-dance competition, she progressed to organizing and helping with a host of other activities and special events for the annual Greene County Fair — from celebrity look-alike contests and singing competitions to beauty pageants, youth talent shows, concerts and much more.
Today, Humbert not only serves the fair at the local level, but she has also become a volunteer at the state level as well, serving on the board of the Tennessee Association of Fairs.
While Humbert says her first love has always been being involved in the Greene County Fair activities, she notes there are many other community projects that have her volunteer heart as well.
She has been a long-time Greene County Partnership Ambassador, where she has found herself involved in many different projects.
“I’ve enjoyed seeing all of the positive changes that have taken place in the community through my various volunteer opportunities at the Partnership,” she said.
Humbert is also a long-time member of the Greeneville Woman’s Club, which is well-known throughout the community for its support of many different programs and causes. The bulk of the club’s funding comes from its annual Holiday Bazaar, which is traditionally held the first weekend of November at the Hal Henard Elementary School gymnasium. This past year, the event, spearheaded by Humbert and her fellow co-chairperson Tammy Kinser, raised over $26,000.
At the club’s January meeting, donations were made to multiple local charitable organizations using the funds generated from the 2022 Holiday Bazaar. Among the recipients were Main Street: Greeneville, the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, the Greeneville-Greene County Boys & Girls Club, Greenleaf, the Hope Center, the 15 volunteer fire departments based in Greene County, and humanitarian outreach efforts in the country of Haiti.
Humbert has also been involved with the fundraising for the Greene County Relay for Life; the March of Dimes; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the local Shop With a Cop program. Among her other volunteering efforts, she has also assisted with the Capitol Theater, Main Street: Greeneville, and with her church, Oak Grove Free Will Baptist, where she says she always loves helping with Vacation Bible School each year.
All of these volunteer opportunities have been taken on by Humbert while continuing to work full-time. She serves as the program director for the Foster Grandparent Program in Greene County, leading the 60 senior volunteers who participate in the organization.
So how does this woman find time for a 40-hour work week, plus at least 20 hours of volunteer time a week?
“You just make time to volunteer,” Humbert said.
She does stress that it’s important to “find your passion” and get involved in projects that “you really feel are your calling.
“You have to find something that you are passionate about and that you believe in,” she added.
Among her many recognitions for her volunteerism, Humbert was honored this past October with the Volunteer Spirit Star Award. The honor was presented at the 21st annual Volunteer Spirit Awards, organized by Youth Builders of Greeneville, to recognize people and organizations in the community who volunteer their time to make a difference.
Humbert was nominated for the honor by retired Greeneville Sun Accent Editor Kathy Knight, who is herself another perfect example of a true volunteer heart within the local community.
In nominating Humbert, Knight wrote, “She is extremely willing to go the extra mile in everything she does. She is truly an expert in getting people to work together and to get them excited about a project.
“Rhonda brings her vast experience to so many of her roles,” Knight continued. “Rhonda is not afraid to lead, but she will often sit back and listen to what others think about a situation before offering her opinion. She is not afraid to jump in and do the ‘grunt’ work. She looks for ways to make projects easier and to involve more people.”
“You would be hard pressed to find anyone who does more for this community,” Knight added. “She is one of the most selfless, community-oriented people I know, and we should all strive to be more like her.”
Humbert notes that while not everyone has the extra money to donate to a worthy cause, most people can always do something to help.
“There is an old saying, ‘little is much.’ Even if you can give a couple of hours a month, it will make a difference,” she said.
“I like seeing people get involved in the community,” Humbert added. “I especially like seeing the youth come up and become volunteers. If the youth of today don’t get involved, many organizations won’t be around in the future. The legacy people will be gone.”
Humbert said there are many organizations and programs in Greeneville and Greene County that are always in need of volunteers.
Just off the top of her head, she quickly named a list of groups that included: the Keep Greene Beautiful program at the Greene County Partnership, the Community Wood Ministry, the Capitol Theatre, the Hope Center, the Greeneville Theatre Guild, Healing With Flowers, the Tabernacle Soup Kitchen, and the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James.
“The Greene County Fair always needs volunteers,” Humbert added, “and we can always use more senior volunteers in the Foster Grandparent Program.”
She acknowledged that there are also many other organizations within the local community that can always use a helping hand.
The key, she said, is simply to find what you enjoy, get involved and help make a difference.