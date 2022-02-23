A wee bit of Ireland will be coming soon to Greeneville.
The live music and dance production Rhythm of the Dance, featuring top talent from across the Emerald Isle, will be presented on March 9 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Showtime is 7 p.m.
For Kieran Cavanagh, the show’s producer, returning to East Tennessee is a bit of a homecoming. The popular show was featured at Dollywood’s annual Festival of Nations for three seasons in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
In a recent telephone interview, Cavanagh says he has been coming to America for many years now, and the Tennessee mountains are one of his favorite places to visit across the pond. He sees many similarities between the Appalachian region and his homeland. Not only is traditional Irish music very much aligned with its bluegrass cousin, he says, but the two areas of the world also share outstanding reputations for warm hospitality and friendliness among their peoples.
The long-time concert producer lives in Dublin, Ireland, but he was born and reared on the western coast of the Emerald Isle in the seaport town of Easky in County Sligo. As a young man in the late 1970s, he set out to become a musician but soon found his niche in artist management and concert production.
In 1989, he traveled across the pond to Nashville, where he hoped to broker a deal with Johnny Cash’s management to bring him back to Ireland, where he had not toured in over 10 years. After eventually tracking down Cash’s international manager in Los Angeles, he put together a tour that brought the Man in Black back to Ireland. With the success of the Cash tour in 1990, the door was opened for Cavanagh to book other major American country music stars to perform in Ireland, including Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Buck Owens, Waylon Jennings, Glen Campbell, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Trisha Yearwood and Crystal Gale. Cavanagh was also responsible for bringing Alison Krauss and Union Station to Ireland for the first time. (He was pleased to learn that Union Station’s bassist Barry Bales lives in Greeneville.)
In 1995, Cavanagh was honored by the Country Music Association as the “European Promoter of the Year.”
The birth of Rhythm of the Dance came in 1998 when Cavanagh says he received the opportunity for Irish dancers to tour America with the National Orchestra of Ireland.
“The tour was such a success that we then toured Scandinavia in March and April of 1999, without the orchestra, as it was much too expensive to move the national concert orchestra around. Now here we are all those years later still touring the world for 40 weeks of the year every year.”
The show has been performed globally in 58 countries, including Russia, China, India, Egypt, and South America.
He noted that the dancers and musicians that comprise Rhythm of the Dance come from “all parts of Ireland.”
So what can the audience witness at a Rhythm of the Dance show?
“The audience can expect to visit Ireland for two hours, they will leave the theater feeling that they have been on a trip around Ireland, and they will have a strong impression of our culture and our music,” Cavanagh says.
The pace of the dancers in Rhythm of the Dance is quite intense during the two-hour production. Cavanagh notes that the cast members began their dance training very early in life.
“They are incredibly fit and have to take care of their body and their diet,” he says. “We have a dance captain in the show who will have a drill with the dancers before the performance each day at the venue. They get to warm up their muscles and exercise, and the rest comes naturally to them. “
The music for the show comes from a live band, which Cavanagh says was highly important to him. “I have always prided myself on continuing to carry a big band around the world to play our music live to the audience. We have an array of instruments, like the flute, fiddle, accordion, bodhran drum, whistles, and banjo. So there is a vast array of musical instruments in the show, and it is not unusual for one musician to play several instruments.”
The show’s vocal lineup is also equally as talented, he adds. Each show features a male and female vocalist with backing vocals.
“They wow the audiences every night, and of course, they give our dancers a much-needed breather and time to change costumes. We have about 25 costume changes in the show, which is a lot. Sometimes when the dancers have literally just seconds to make that change to a new costume or switching shoes,” he says.
With the immense love for Irish dance worldwide, Cavanagh says he feels confident that Rhythm of the Dance will be around for many years to come.
“We remain true to the art form and keep making the show interesting and entertaining for the audience — that’s the most important factor,” he says. “I would hope we have many good years of touring ahead of us.”
Tickets to Rhythm of the Dance range from $30-$40 depending on seating location. For more information, visit npacgreeneville.org or call the Niswonger Performing Arts Center box office at 423-638-1679.