The thrum of car engines will join in with beats of music to create a symphony in 2020, Birthplace of Country Music officials say.
The organization, along with Bristol Motor Speedway, has announced the Rhythm and Racing Super Ticket, a $150 package that includes entrance into the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival and Bristol Motor Speedway.
The dates for the Rhythm and Roots Reunion are Sept. 11-13, 2020. Bristol Motor Speedway events begin on Monday, Sept. 14 and end with a night race on Saturday, Sept. 19.
“This Super Ticket package pairing of back-to-back September weekends of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival followed by a pivotal 2020 NASCAR Cup playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway will strike the perfect chord for music and racing enthusiasts alike,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “No other NASCAR race kicks off their event experience a whole week early with a mega competitive racing on the circuit. This is an amazing experience in a beautiful region that we think fans of racing and music will love.”
Tickets are now on sale.
Existing Bristol Motor Speedway 2020 Season Ticket Holders may call the ticket office for information on adding the festival to the package, the release said.
“The merging of these events will bring nearly two weeks of entertainment to our region for locals and travelers to enjoy, and for the first time music and race fans traveling long distances won’t necessarily have to choose between the two,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “The price of the Super Ticket is a fantastic deal, and we are thrilled to partner with BMS to offer the ultimate racing and music experience next September.”
Bristol Motor Speedway will also make select camping options available to the public beginning on Thursday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 2020. Enthusiasts are encouraged to come early and setup basecamp in Bristol for 10 days of Rhythm and Racing festival fun, the release says.
For more information about the event, please visit RhythmandRacing2020.com.