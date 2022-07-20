When I first encountered the name of Link Hills Country Club after moving to Greene County four decades ago, I assumed the “Link” part of the name referenced the “links” of the golf course there. I’m sure many others have thought the same.
It seemed reasonable. Everyone knows that, if someone declares an intention to head out to the “links” after lunch, an afternoon of golfing is ahead.
Eventually I learned I was wrong about the Link Hills name. “Link” in this case is a family name, that family being the one whose land became the site of LHCC in the mid-1950s.
FINDING A SITE
Among the many avid golfers in Greeneville and Greene County is Kent Bewley, whose late father, Roswell Bewley, was the first president of Link Hills Country Club. Kent would take on that same role in 1985, making the two Bewleys the first father and son both to be LHCC presidents.
Speaking with Kent recently in his conference room at the former Crescent School building, he reminded me of one piece of Link Hills history that is unusual and interesting: the late Bob Link, the Link family member directly involved in the sale of the land, is buried on the grounds of the country club.
Kent says that Link, at the time an aged man, made the land sale contingent upon an agreement that, when his time came, he would be interred in what had been his family’s land.
His wish was carried out. When you drive up the entrance road into LHCC, his grave is on the left, marked by a gravestone bearing the word “LINK.”
Kent had a front-row seat, so to speak, of the creation of Link Hills Country Club. He was a young boy who often tagged along with his very active father, Roswell Bewley, observing his business activities and so on. It was valuable early training for Kent, who went on to a multifaceted and successful business life of his own.
Roswell Bewley was a car dealer specializing in Pontiac, Packard and Cadillac vehicles. Kent would follow his father into the automotive business and also become a property developer and landlord.
The initial effort to create a country club in Greeneville largely grew out of the desire of local golfers to establish a bigger and better golf course than what was available here at that time, Kent says.
A search for suitable and available land was the first step.
TEAM EFFORT
Key community leaders in the various early stages of the country club effort included Roswell Bewley, Wylie Milligan, Frank Gass Jr., Dr. Edsel Kilday and others such as M.C. James, Judd Brumley and Barney Smith.
Kent observed from the metaphorical sidelines as his father “ramrodded the deal” in negotiations with Bob Link, who lived in the large, beautiful landmark home that would later become the residence of Phil Bachman and family. The showplace house stands across the road from the LHCC entrance.
Kent recalls the negotiation process as largely agreeable on all sides, with the issue of Bob Link’s desire to be buried on the country club grounds being the only seeming “hangup,” though that was soon settled.
Bob Link took notice of young Kent, and presented him with a cannonball that had been found on the Link property around where Hole #2 is today. The cannonball was a relic of the Civil War, during which time Confederates had a camp at the Link House location.
Federal soldiers established an outpost on land that is now part of the golf course to keep an eye on the Confederates and their movements.
A 300-ACRE SALE
Long story short, the deal was done and 300 acres changed hands. Of the 300, approximately 150 would become the grounds of the country club, including the golf course. The rest would be sold.
Soon to enter the Link Hills story was a British-born man who came to the United States with his parents at the age of 5. As a youth, Robert Trent Jones got work as a caddie on a country club golf course. He would be a significant figure in the golfing world for the rest of his 93-year-long life.
At Cornell University as a young man, Jones directed his studies toward golf course design, and after graduation, began working with an architectural firm. By the 1930s he was working independently as a golf course designer, and building a reputation as the leader in that field.
By the time the Greeneville country club developers connected with him in the 1950s, Jones was to golf course design what Frank Lloyd Wright was to structural architecture. His courses were the “gold standard,” as Kent puts it.
After Link Hills Country Club got its start, it grew in membership and activity, the golf course its greatest attraction, with a swimming pool, tennis courts and large clubhouse enhancing its appeal.
Young Kent would have been the first person to use the club’s swimming pool had not his sister, Rosalind, diverted his attention and jumped in the water before Kent could do it.
By the mid-1980s, golfers using the Link Hills course were mostly happy with it, but some asserted that Hole #5 and Hole #8 needed some changes. Might course designer Jones be consulted about possible adjustments?
Kent made contact and awaited a response, not sure there would be one. Then one day, as he was in the showroom of Bewley Oldsmobile working with a customer, an assistant told him he had a call.
From whom? Mr. Jones, he was told.
Thinking the caller was probably John M. Jones or another local Jones, he instructed his associate to ask for more specific identification. When the caller proved to be Robert Trent Jones, Kent rushed to the phone.
Despite all the golf courses he had designed since LHCC, Jones remembered Link Hills well and fondly. The lay of the landscape was excellent for golfing, he told Kent in that phone conversation.
Kent recalls today how cordial and friendly Jones was during that phone call. He also was responsive to the local concerns, and “sent a man down” to deal with the requested changes at Holes #5 and #8, Kent says.
Today, Link Hills promotes its status as a Robert Trent Jones golf course via its website and other advertising.
The course has grown from its beginnings, adding its “Back 9” stretch some years after the first portion.
A MEETING AT THE MASTERS
There is yet another Jones connection in the Greene golfing world, Kent says. This time the Jones is not Robert Trent Jones, but his son, Rees. He. like his brother R.T. Jones Jr., followed in his father’s footsteps and became a noted golf course designer. Rees Jones, now in his 80s, lives today in New Jersey.
Kent was at the Masters golf tournament some years back, wearing a golfing visor bearing the Link Hills Country Club name. A stranger approached and asked him if he was familiar with the Chuckey community in Tennessee.
That stranger proved to be Rees Jones, whose familiarity with Chuckey stemmed from course architecture he’d done at the golf course at Graysburg Hills, which has a Chuckey address.
Kent remains an active part of Link Hills Country Club, and is thought to possibly be the longest-term member of the club. Having first been a member under his father’s family membership, he’s maintained membership ever since.
Link Hills remains one of his favorite golf courses, and he sees reason for local community pride regarding both Link Hills and Graysburg Hills.
“Can any other community like ours claim two Jones-designed courses?” Kent asks.
GOLF AND BUSINESS
Though I’ve never been a golfer myself, the late John M. Jones, for whom I worked for years when he was publisher of The Greeneville Sun, dearly loved the game. And for him, like many local business figures, the golf course was a place for meeting with local professional peers, talking over the latest prospects and news relevant to their work, and sometimes finalizing business deals and details.
I remember that John M. frequently returned to the Sun office from a golf outing bearing news of some upcoming development in local business and industry that he’d just learned about out on the links.
It would be fascinating to know how much business has been conducted, over years and decades, on the golf courses at Link Hills and Graysburg Hills.
Information and images about Link Hills and Graysburg Hills can be found online at linkhills.com, and graysburghillsgolf.com, respectively.
“The sun never sets on a Robert Trent Jones golf course,” the famous architect of the links was fond of saying. It was true: the man designed or reworked more than 500 golf courses around the world.
And even today, the sun shines on part of the man’s historic legacy right here in Greeneville and Greene County, Tenn.