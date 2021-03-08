Several hikes are planned for Rocky Fork State Park during March. Register or find more information for the free events at tnstateparks.com/.
Sunset Hike
Seasonal Interpretive ranger Ethan Sane will be leading a sunset hike to the top of Whitehouse Cliffs on Saturday, March 13 at 5:45 p.m. Meet at the interpretive campfire area at 5:45 p.m. and spend the evening learning about the various flora that exist in the 1000 ft climb. This will be a strenuous, 2.4 mile round trip.
Spring Equinox Hike
Join Ranger Jeff on Sunday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. for the Spring Equinox Hike Sunday March 21. We will discuss the changing of the seasons in relation to Rocky Fork State Park.
Full Moon Hike
Join Ranger Jeff on Saturday, March 27 at 9 p.m. for an exclusive after hours Full Moon Hike Saturday March 2.