PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s annual Fall Family Festival returns Saturday.
It features supervised, harvest-themed crafts for children and other fun for all ages, including corn shuck dolls, candle making and pumpkin decorating. There will also be demonstrations in blacksmithing, cider making and hatchet throwing throughout the day, a news release said.
Events are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and members of the Rocky Mount Historical Association are admitted free. Tickets for supervised crafts can be purchased on-site for an additional fee.
Other events include apple butter made on-site in demonstrations throughout the day, which will also be available for purchase. The Cobb House and other historic buildings will feature seasonal interpretation and storytelling. Rocky Mount’s Master Gardeners will lead tours of the historic gardens.
The site is at 200 Hyder Hill Road just off Highway 11E between Johnson City and Piney Flats.
Rocky Mount is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the first Tuesday of March through the second Saturday of December. For more information, call 423-538-7396 or see rockymountmuseum.com.