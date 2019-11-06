PINEY FLATS — Rocky Mount State Historic Site will host a special program Friday at 7 p.m. with author, performer, and producer Bill Landry, who will discuss his newest book, “When the West Was Tennessee.”
Rocky Mount is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road, Piney Flats, just off Highway 11E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.
In 1984, Landry became the host, narrator, and co-producer of “The Heartland Series,” a short TV show about the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Produced by WBIR-TV in Knoxville for over 30 years and 1,900 episodes, he told stories about the unique aspects of mountain culture, and in the process uncovered the character of a region and mysteries of southern Appalachia.
Landry has received two Emmy Awards for directing a variety of film and television projects. He is the author of several books including “Appalachian Tales & Heartland Adventures,” “Tellin’ It for the Truth,” and “Buddy, Dog of the Smoky Mountains,” a news release said.
In his newest book, “When the West Was Tennessee,” Landry takes readers on an adventure to explore the unique stories, customs, and personalities of those who settled the frontier of Tennessee.
Copies of Landry’s books will be available for purchase, and he will sign books following the program, the release said.
This event is free and open to the public, and donations will be accepted to help support future programming at Rocky Mount.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the first Tuesday in March through the second Saturday in December.
For more information, call 423-538-7396 or visit www.rockymountmuseum.com.