WHITE PINE — Ridin’ High Therapeutic Program will hold NCA Rodeo Finals at Walters State Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center Friday and Saturday. Evening events start at 7:30 p.m. both days.
The expo center is at 1615 Pavilion Drive in White Pine.
In addition to several events, there will be pony rides for children, and a bicycle will be given away in the “Best Dressed Cowboy/Cowgirl Contest” for ages 6 and under, held both nights and judged by the audience, a news release said.
On Saturday, an all-day team roping starts at 10 a.m. Registration is at 8:30 a.m.
Advance tickets are available at a variety of locations, including Gilley’s Western Wear in Mosheim. Advance tickets are $8 for adults 11 and up and $4 for children 5-10. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children 5-10.
The purpose of Ridin’ High Therapeutic Riding Program is to promote the well-being, functional abilities, and personal development of persons with physical, emotional, or cognitive challenges through participation in equine assisted activities and therapies, according to the group’s website.
The organization is a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship-accredited member center and has a Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor on staff.
For more information, see ridinhigh.org, or call the organization’s office at 423-585-0331 or the Expo Center at 423-318-2720.