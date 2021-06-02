The Greeneville Arts Council said in a release that it is proud to sponsor an online exhibit featuring the work of Mary Ruden during the month of June.
Mary Ruden has been doing Public Art projects for over a decade. Her influences come from her scientific background, the release says. Her recent work includes realistic bronze statues of famous women of Tennessee, that have been displayed in museums and in City Hall. Her work is in state parks, government buildings, and at the US Botanic Garden in Washington DC to honor the Centennial anniversary of the National Parks. She is a member of American Society of Botanical Artists and was “Wildflower Pilgrimage Artist of the Year” in Gatlinburg in 2017, with illustrations of endangered plants.
Her two 7’ tall fiberglass Orchid Flamingo sculptures were created for “Flamingos in Paradise” in Miami Beach, FL, a public art project based on a similar project to the “Cows” in Chicago. She also created “ Guitar Cow” for the Cow Parade in Austin, Texas. Her sculptures and art of native orchids are in an online gallery of the North American Orchid Conservation Center, a Smithsonian partnership. She received an award for historic preservation from the East TN Preservation Alliance and does restoration of monuments.
Mary’s exhibit will be available on the Greeneville Arts Council website from June 1 through June 30. Please visit www.greenevilleartscouncil.org to enjoy this beautiful collection of her work. For information on this or other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo.com.