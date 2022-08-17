A portion of Church Street in downtown Greeneville was recently closed for the evening and transformed into a spectacular outdoor dining area for a special fundraising event.
The Rural Resources Incredible Farm Dinner Downtown was held July 23 between Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and St. James Episcopal Church.
Nearly 200 community members, sponsors and volunteers took part in the event, which raised money for the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center.
Located on Holly Creek Road, the Rural Resources facility promotes locally sourced food and serves as an educational site to teach children and teens how to grow and prepare their own food, along with other life skills.
Park Brumit, who serves as the community outreach and events coordinator for Rural Resources, said that around 180 meals were served during this year’s Incredible Farm Dinner Downtown. Tickets to the event were sold for $80 each.
LOCALLY SOURCED FOOD
Attendees to the event were treated to a tasty meal featuring locally sourced food items from English Mountain Trout Farm, Sunnyhill Greenhouse, the Rural Resources Teen Training Program, Sunshine Gardens, Green Pasture Farms, Snapp Ferry Packing, Kingsport Provision Company, Mossey Creek Mushrooms, Hope Farms, Summerfield Herb Farm, Buffalo Trail Orchard and Wolves Haven Farm.
Brumit also noted that the tables for the dinner were decorated with wildflowers from Field & Flour, of Afton, and the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center.
“On the menu for the first course was hot-smoked trout over marinated cucumber and tomatoes, buttermilk herb grits and crème fraîche,” Brumit said. “For the main course, chefs prepared a smoked pork chop with a sweet tea au jus, forest mushroom polenta, summer squash relish, and a beet and apple purée.
“For dessert, a crème brûlée with toasted poundcake, black berry compote and bourbon poached peach was served,” she added.
Brumit extended special thanks on behalf of Rural Resources for the sponsors who made the event possible. Platinum sponsors for the event were Eastman Credit Union and Jost International. Gold sponsors included: Towne Square Package Store Inc., B&J Farms, Rogers Family Dental, Greenville Light and Power System, Andrew Johnson Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, Jan’s Salon, USA Regenerative and Cornerstone Wealth Management Group. Among the silver sponsors were TEG Lease, Historic Valentine Mill and the Route 66 band.
She also gave special thanks to: Catalyst Coffee Company, Meco, The Well-Stocked Bar, Elevate, Sara Maximoff Photography, the Greeneville Police and Fire departments, the Town of Greeneville, General Morgan Inn, Bewley Properties, Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, St. James Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, WGRV and the Greeneville Sun.
“Most importantly, we thank our many volunteers who served the delicious meal prepared by Chefs Kirk Denham, Dustin Burnette, of Chartwells and Rushmie Bakshi [of Rural Resources,]” Brumit said.
MISSION OF RURAL RESOURCES
For over 25 years now, the Rural Resources has been working to connect the community with locally sourced food. Additionally, the organization also works to educate area youth about agriculture and empower them with hands-on skills that they can use throughout their lives.
In addition to hosting its Farm Day Camps during the summer, Rural Resources also hosts a Farm and Food Teen Training Program, which is available to middle and high school students. Last year, the program’s curriculum was expanded to include classes in horticulture, nutrition and food preparation, animal husbandry, and agriculture business practices.
Funds raised by events such as the Incredible Farm Dinner helps Rural Resources to continue these programs, which especially targets underprivileged youth and their families in Greeneville and Greene County, Brumit said. The program participants are taught how to make healthier food choices and how to better stretch their finances by learning to prepare meals at home and avoid buying processed foods, she explained.
In addition to growing food and learning how to prepare it, these young people have “become confident and successful young adults,” Brumit continued.
At least 90% of the graduates from Rural Resources’ teen training program say they now “make better health choices and have improved job and college prospects,” she added.
As a nonprofit organization, Rural Resources relies heavily on the generosity of sponsors and community donations to keep its programs in full operation.
BREWFEST FUNDRAISER
The next Rural Resources fundraiser will be Brewfest on Sept. 10, from 5-9 p.m., on College Street in downtown Greeneville.
The event will feature local food and craft beers for purchase as well as live music.
“Brew ticket pricing includes samplers of beers and ciders,” Brumit said. “Non-brew tickets for food trucks are available for any age.”
There is no charge to attend and enjoy the music, she added.
Visit BrewFestGreeneville.com to learn more about the event.
“Rural Resources welcomes the community to our pastures, gardens, greenhouse, barns, education center, pavilion, creek, and soon-to-be built public walking trail,” Brumit said. “Our event spaces, both indoors and outdoors, are some of the most beautiful spots to hold an intimate gathering, a corporate retreat, a festival, a camp, or your next special event,” she added.
For more information, contact www.ruralresources.net or email at info@ruralresources.net.