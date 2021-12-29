Bluegrass greats Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will bring their award-winning sound to the Niswonger Performer Arts Center on Jan. 7.
Show time is 7:30 p.m.
For over 30 years now, the band has been producing its signature bluegrass sound — and collecting loads of awards along the way. Lead vocalist Russell Moore has been named Male Vocalist of the Year six times by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and IIIrd Tyme Out has garnered the prestigious Vocal Group of the Year honor seven times. In fact, the bluegrass band has more than 50 industry awards to its name.
This past year marked the band’s 30th anniversary since its founding in Cummings, Ga.
“Even with all these years into it, we’re just as ready to hit the road and play the music as we were our first day on the road in 1991,” Moore said.
Over all, Moore has been in the bluegrass business for nearly 40 years. Before founding IIIrd Tyme Out, he was a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and prior to that, he performed with a group called Southern Connection.
“So I’m getting close to that 40 year mark playing music full time,” he said.
“And I’ve lived through it to tell the stories,” he added with a laugh.
Moore said he grew up listening to classic country music before he discovered the bluegrass sound.
“George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Merle Haggard, Ray Price – that classic sound from years ago – I grew up listening to that,” he said.
At the same time, in his teenage years, he was also listening to 1970s and 1980s rock and roll. “I loved the big vocal type bands such as Kansas, Boston and Journey. Steve Perry is one of my all-time favorite singers in the world,” he said.
Sam Cooke is also another favorite of Moore. “You can hear a lot of the things that Steve Perry did that makes you think it came right from the Sam Cooke playbook.”
Moore eventually became exposed to bluegrass greats such as Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley. However, he said it was The Osborne Brothers, “that made me stop dead in my tracks and go ‘WHOA! Now this is a different kind of bluegrass!’”
Their songs and their arrangements lit a spark for Moore that exists as an influence to this day. “They were different from the first generation of bluegrass. It was innovative. In particular, Bobby’s voice just set me on fire. It was unreal. I just couldn’t believe that something that pure, that clear – tonal wise – could exist. I felt the same way about Steve Perry. Even though the two are from different genres, I would put them both side by side during their prime. So they are the ones that did it for me. That’s when I said, ‘Man, I would love to try my hand at bluegrass music, and make someone else feel like Bobby Osborne makes me feel.”
The band’s unique name came from the fact that for the founding members it was the the third time that they had been part of a professional musical act. The original five-piece group consisted of Moore on lead vocals and guitar, Ray Deaton on bass, Terry Baucom on banjo, Alan Bibey on mandolin, and Mike Hargrove on fiddle.
Over the past three decades, the band’s lineup of musicians has evolved, but the musical identity of the band has remained the same.
“A band’s identity is the music that they record and perform,” Moore said. “The one song that has given us our identity is ‘Erase the Miles.’”
The touching love ballad tells of the longing for a loved one while being out on the road as a touring musician.
The song was one of the first recorded by IIIrd Tyme Out in its early days, and today it remains one of the most requested songs at their live performances, Moore said. “For 30 years big that song has served us well,” he added.
“The song ‘John and Mary’ is also a big staple of our sound and our identity,” Moore said. “We’ve been fortunate through the years to have great writers send us material and then record things that get great airplay, charting action and several number ones.”
While the band has remained steadfast in its traditional sound, there have been changes made to the lineup of the band in its 30-year history.
Bass player Kevin McKinnon, whose brother Keith McKinnon is the band’s banjo picker, became the newest member of IIIrd Tyme Out this past year.
“Kevin is just like Keith, they are hard workers and good guys … good family people,” Moore said. “You can count on them. Keith is from the same mold as his brother. They are wonderful people.”
The McKinnons join Wayne Benson (mandolin) and Nathan Aldridge (fiddle) to round out IIIrd Tyme Out’s current lineup. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been as content as I am right now with the make up of the band,” Moore said. “Nathan, Keith and Kevin all grew up listening to IIIrd Tyme Out, and they were huge fans of the band. In fact, Nathan told Moore once that his dream job as a young musician was to play fiddle with IIIrd Tyme Out — and now here he is living out his dream.”
The band’s upcoming show in Greeneville will be its first in over a month.
“For many years now, I’ve scheduled the month of December off so that we can stay at home and be around our family and friends during the holidays,” Moore said. Even though the band had a partial schedule for 2021 due to COVID, Moore said he remained steadfast in his tradition of giving his band time off for the holidays.
“When you travel 11 months out of the year, our families support us and allow us to follow our dreams, you’ve got to give back to them,” he said.
Moore said plans are in the works to get back into the studio after the first of the year.
“We plan to get a few songs recorded and get them out digitally to everybody, then when we get enough put together, we might put out a full project,” he said.
Moore said he and the band are very excited to be coming back to Greeneville and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
“It’s a beautiful venue and a great location for bluegrass music,” Moore said.
Tickets to the upcoming show are $25, $20 and $15, depending on seating location.
To purchase tickets, call the NPAC box office at 423-638-1679 or go online to npacgreeneville.com .