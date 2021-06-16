The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club is having a Safe Cycling Fair and Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Building on E. Barnard Avenue.
This event is free for everyone, a release says. The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club received a Jeff Roth Foundation Community Challenge Grant. The Foundation promotes bicycling as a safe form of recreation and transportation throughout Tennessee.
As a cyclist, it is important to know how to maintain a safe bike and how to ride in traffic safely, a release says. The Fair and Rodeo is for everyone 10 years old and up. Participants need to preregister online at the Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club's website, www.greenevilletnhikingcycling.com, and learn more details about the Fair and Rodeo. Participants should bring a bike and helmet.
With preregistration, riders will be eligible to win one of two youth bikes. Only parents/guardians can preregister children under 18. Everyone who preregisters will be eligible for the drawings. You must be present to win. You can preregister for the Fair or both the Fair and Rodeo.
Registration on the day of event is from 8:30–9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Building. The Fair will be from 9–11 a.m. and the Rodeo will be from 11:30 a.m.–1p.m. Participants of the Rodeo must have had their bike inspected and have attended all four Fair learning stations.
The four learning stations include bike safety, Tennessee bike laws, safe cycling, and health benefits. The safe cycling station will be presented by a League of American Cyclist certified instructor.
The Bicycle Rodeo will begin shortly after the four learning stations and the drawing for the two youth bicycles. The Bicycle Rodeo is a great way for all ages to have fun and practice the safe cycling practices that were learned at the Fair.
Sponsored locally by The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club, Greeneville Parks and Recreation and Wheel Sports. For more information, contact Ed Nisbet at (423) 470-1155 or Christine Huss at (423) 972-9144.