The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club is having a Safe Cycling Fair and Bicycle Rodeo on August 7 from 9 a.m.–1p.m. at the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Building on E. Barnard Avenue.
This event is free for everyone. The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club received a Jeff Roth Foundation Community Challenge Grant. The Foundation promotes bicycling as a safe form of recreation and transportation throughout Tennessee. The East Tennessee Epilepsy Foundation has partnered with the Safe Cycling Fair and will be providing free bicycle helmets for the first 50 registered participants! Through the generous donation of Apex Bank, these participants will also receive a free cloth bag.
The Fair and Rodeo is for everyone 10-years-old and up. You can preregister at the Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club’s website www.greenevilletnhikingcycling.com, and learn more details about the Fair and Rodeo. You can preregister for the Fair or both the Fair and Rodeo. Bring your bike and helmet. If you don’t have a helmet and you have preregistered, you will get a new free helmet. Preregistration makes you eligible to win one of two youth bikes a release says. Only parents/guardians can preregister children under 18. You must be present to win.
Registration on the day of event is from 8:30–9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Building. The Fair will be from 9–11 a.m. and the Rodeo will be from 11:30 a.m.–1p.m. Participants of the Rodeo must have had their bike inspected and have attended all four fair learning stations.
At the fair you will experience four learning stations. These include bike safety, Tennessee bike laws, safe cycling, and health benefits. The safe cycling station will be presented by a League of American Cyclist certified instructor.
The Bicycle Rodeo is a great way for all ages to have fun and practice the safe cycling practices that were learned at the fair.
So, mark your calendar for August 7, preregister, and come out to the Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club’s Fair and Rodeo.
Sponsored locally by The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club, Greeneville Parks and Recreation, Wheel Sports, Apex Bank, and East Tennessee Epilepsy Foundation. For more information, contact Ed Nisbet at (423) 470-1155 or Christine Huss at (423) 972-9144.