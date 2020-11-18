PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, one of the country’s most popular holiday vacation destinations, invites families to safely fulfill a cherished holiday tradition with free virtual Santa visits. Available Nov. 30 through Dec. 15, the video calls connect Santa from his North Pole home office to families in the comfort of their own homes, providing a contact-free-but-still-touching alternative to in-person visits this season, according to a release.
Beginning Nov. 9 at 10 a.m., parents or guardians can register for a free video call with Santa at www.MyPigeonForge.com/Santa. Appointments are available Nov. 30 through Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, excluding Sundays. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We understand the holiday season may look different for a lot of families this year, but making Christmastime memories is more important than ever,” Pigeon Forge Executive Director of Tourism Leon Downey said in the release. “We’re grateful that Santa and technology can work together to gift families with the magic of Christmas in a safe, contact-free way.”
The magical portal also offers children a chance to correspond with Santa via a free personal letter from Santa. Children can share their Christmas wish list at www.MyPigeonForge.com/Santa to receive a personalized letter from Santa.
Each family who chats with Santa will receive an exclusive ornament to commemorate the special call from the North Pole.
For more information and to make a reservation to chat with Santa, visit www.MyPigeonForge.com/Santa.